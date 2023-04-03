Have Leander Paes and partner Kim Sharma parted ways? Here's what we know so far
Kim Sharma is one of the Bollywood actresses with a long list of relationships. While she was recently in a relationship with Leander Paes, reports emerged that the two had broken up. Here's what we know so far.
Image credit: Kim Sharma/Instagram
Veteran Bollywood actress Kim Sharma is one of the Indian actresses who has had a long list of relationships. While she was heavily linked to former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh during their initial days, she married Ali Punjani in 2010, only to get divorced six years later. Five years later, she was reportedly in a relationship with legendary former Indian tennis star Leander Paes.
Although the couple never made their relationship official initially, it was in 2021 when fans spotted them together in gym and dinner dates, which fuelled the rumours. In September of the year, Kim made the relationship official. However, recent reports suggest that all might not be well between the two, with sources indicating that the two have already parted ways, reports The Times of India.
Image credit: Leander Paes/Instagram
During KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's wedding a couple of months back, Kim was spotted without Paes. They did not post anything on social media on March 28, which is apparently their dating anniversary. Last year, Paes posted some pictures of her and captioned, "Happy Anniversary, Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding together Life's leanings together every day. You had me at Hello!.@kimsharmaofficial."
Image credit: Leander Paes/Instagram
If sources are to be trusted, the two have had relationships that have not gone down well, while the two had commitment issues, which date back to their past relationships. Paes previously dated Rhea Pillai and has a son with her, while Kim also dated fellow actor Harshvardhan Rane at some point. Nevertheless, the two have yet to speak about their current relationship status.