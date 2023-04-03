Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Have Leander Paes and partner Kim Sharma parted ways? Here's what we know so far

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    Kim Sharma is one of the Bollywood actresses with a long list of relationships. While she was recently in a relationship with Leander Paes, reports emerged that the two had broken up. Here's what we know so far.

    Image credit: Kim Sharma/Instagram

    Veteran Bollywood actress Kim Sharma is one of the Indian actresses who has had a long list of relationships. While she was heavily linked to former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh during their initial days, she married Ali Punjani in 2010, only to get divorced six years later. Five years later, she was reportedly in a relationship with legendary former Indian tennis star Leander Paes.

    Although the couple never made their relationship official initially, it was in 2021 when fans spotted them together in gym and dinner dates, which fuelled the rumours. In September of the year, Kim made the relationship official. However, recent reports suggest that all might not be well between the two, with sources indicating that the two have already parted ways, reports The Times of India.

    ALSO SEE: SEXY PICTURES - Check out Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's different moods in her trendy styles

    Image credit: Leander Paes/Instagram

    During KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's wedding a couple of months back, Kim was spotted without Paes. They did not post anything on social media on March 28, which is apparently their dating anniversary. Last year, Paes posted some pictures of her and captioned, "Happy Anniversary, Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding together Life's leanings together every day. You had me at Hello!.@kimsharmaofficial."

    Image credit: Leander Paes/Instagram

    If sources are to be trusted, the two have had relationships that have not gone down well, while the two had commitment issues, which date back to their past relationships. Paes previously dated Rhea Pillai and has a son with her, while Kim also dated fellow actor Harshvardhan Rane at some point. Nevertheless, the two have yet to speak about their current relationship status.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Cody Rhodes lose to Roman Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Why did Rhodes lose to Reigns for Undisputed Universal Championship? Triple H explains

    War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details vma

    War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details

    Vijay beats these stars to create new record, let's know his net worth, cars, and more vma

    Vijay beats these stars to create new record, let's know his net worth, cars, and more

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee being harassed by film production company? Know more AHA

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee being harassed by film production company? Know more

    Recent Stories

    Shama Sikander soars temperatures in sultry brown bikini; here are her scintillating photos vma

    Shama Sikander soars temperatures in sultry brown bikini; here are her scintillating photos

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5's first nomination today! Voting pattern changes in House

    Kerala: Suspect in train attack case is a Noida native; More details out anr

    Suspect in Kerala train attack case is a Noida native; more details emerge

    Bengaluru Drunk techies attack army officer's family for complaining about loud music AJR

    Bengaluru: Drunk techies attack army officer's family for complaining about loud music

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list AHA

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon