Have Leander Paes and partner Kim Sharma parted ways? Here's what we know so far

Kim Sharma is one of the Bollywood actresses with a long list of relationships. While she was recently in a relationship with Leander Paes, reports emerged that the two had broken up. Here's what we know so far.

Image credit: Kim Sharma/Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actress Kim Sharma is one of the Indian actresses who has had a long list of relationships. While she was heavily linked to former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh during their initial days, she married Ali Punjani in 2010, only to get divorced six years later. Five years later, she was reportedly in a relationship with legendary former Indian tennis star Leander Paes.

Although the couple never made their relationship official initially, it was in 2021 when fans spotted them together in gym and dinner dates, which fuelled the rumours. In September of the year, Kim made the relationship official. However, recent reports suggest that all might not be well between the two, with sources indicating that the two have already parted ways, reports The Times of India.

