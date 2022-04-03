Grammys 2022: Check out BTS members Jungkook to J-Hope's seating arrangements details

BTS at Grammys 2022 and ARMY are all set for the big performance. BTS band Boys (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) are seated in front but not at the same table

Tonight, BTS will attend Grammys 2022. BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and will perform during the ceremony.



For the second time in a row, the group has been nominated. While fans are hoping that the group wins, they are also looking forward to seeing BTS perform on the Grammy stage in 2022.



Given this year's Grammy 2022 seating arrangement, it appears that fans will see far more of BTS than simply red carpet appearances, interviews, performances, and maybe a winner's speech (fingers and toes crossed).



CBS Morning recently conducted a preview of the Grammys 2022 seating layout, and eagle-eyed fans saw that BTS has been assigned tables in the front. However, the group will be separated into two tables.

The cause is the new sitting arrangement. Executive producer, Ben Winston of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, told CBS Morning, "I believe what we're trying to do this year is recreate the closeness we had last year, where you don't feel like you're simply in rows and rows of people, and also, you're close to the stage because that's where individuals will come up and get their prizes." So we simply (organised) smaller tables, sort of four tables with great lighting on them, and obviously, it gives us the option to change the tone in the space."



While the setup may split the members into two separate tables, supporters believe the members will find a way to connect their tables. Some even expected that they would act out their roles throughout the ceremony.