GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil

This compilation features a list of Tamil movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV, Zee Tamil, and Kalaignar TV for the Pongal festival.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Pongal Special Movies on TV

With Pongal 2025 approaching, numerous films are set for theatrical release. This year's Pongal festivities will see the release of 8 Tamil films, including Madha Gaja Raja and Game Changer. Competing with theaters, television channels are also gearing up to broadcast new movies as a Pongal treat. Here's a look at the Pongal specials airing on Sun TV, Vijay TV, Zee Tamil, and Kalaignar TV.

Vijay TV Pongal Specials

Vijay TV

Vijay TV will air Mari Selvaraj's Vaazhai at 12:30 PM and Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster Amaran at 5:30 PM on Pongal day. On Mattu Pongal, Aranmanai 4 will air at 11 AM, Manjummel Boys at 3 PM, and Karthi and Arvind Swamy's Meiyazhagan at 6 PM.

Zee Tamil Pongal Specials

Zee Tamil

Zee Tamil's Pongal offerings include Vishal's Laththi at 10:30 AM, Jayam Ravi's Brother at 3:30 PM, and Vijay's Varisu (GOAT) at 6:30 PM on January 14th. On Mattu Pongal, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya will air at 10:30 AM, followed by Arulnithi's Demonte Colony 2 at 3:30 PM.

 

Kalaignar TV Pongal Specials

Kalaignar TV

Kalaignar TV's Pongal and Mattu Pongal lineup includes Ajith's Thunivu, Shankar's Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan, Soori's Karudan, Sundar C's Aranmanai 3 with Arya, Vivek, and Raashi Khanna, and the blockbuster hit Don starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan.

Sun TV Pongal Specials

Sun TV

Sun TV's Pongal schedule features Nelson's production, Pledai Peckar starring Kavin, at 11 AM, followed by Superstar Rajinikanth's Vettaiyaan at 6:30 PM. Mattu Pongal will showcase Vijay's Beast and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial debut, Lal Salaam, starring Superstar Rajinikanth.

 

