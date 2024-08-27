HOT photos: Check Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez net worth, salary, car collection and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Georgina Rodríguez is a model and actress who is renowned for being the girlfriend of Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from her modeling and acting career, she is also a trained dancer. Check her net worth, car collection, income and more.

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    Georgina Rodríguez is a model and actress who is renowned for being the girlfriend of Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. She is a skilled dancer in addition to her careers in acting and modelling. She has become well-known online due to her public relationship with Ronaldo.

    She was raised in the city of Jaca when her family relocated to Spain when she was a little child. Georgina had a career as a store assistant and waitress before she became an influencer. She was employed as a sales assistant at an upscale clothing boutique in 2016 when she got to know Cristiano Ronaldo. Since they started dating, the couple has given birth to four children.

    Georgina Rodriguez net worth

    The estimated value of Georgina Rodriguez's net worth is $12 million. His popularity as a Spanish influencer has contributed significantly to her financial worth.  After her relationship with Ronaldo went public, Rodríguez became a much sought-after model. The model splashed $300,000 on a luxury Rolls Royce for her beau at Christmas. She makes money as an influencer and esteemed model – landing on the covers of several high-profile magazines.

    In addition, it was rumoured that she received payment in the six figures for allowing cameras inside her life for the Netflix series I Am Georgina. She has so far appeared in several publications, including Elle, Diva E Donna Magazine, Harper's Bazaar Spain, and others.

    Georgina Rodriguez income from social media

    Georgina Rodriguez is one of the highest-paid influencers on Instagram, reportedly earning up to $100,000 for each post. According to reports, these revenues differ depending on the firm and campaign she supports.

    Georgina Rodriguez: Early life

    She quit her work at the Gucci shop and began getting offers to pose for several luxury labels. She was featured on the covers of several magazines, including Lux, Nova Gente, and Sorbet. She has also collaborated with a few Saudi Arabian firms after moving there. She just shared a couple images on Instagram related to her partnership with Amara Lenses.

    Georgina Rodriguez car collection

    One of the most incredible collections of automobiles is Georgina Rodriguez's, which includes Bugatti, Porsche, and many more brands. The Bugatti Veyron is the most costly and first vehicle in Georgina's garage. The Volkswagen Group and French company Bugatti worked together to design and build this sports vehicle. The next vehicle from Georgina's garage is a Ferrari TDF from an Italian automaker. It's a stunning maroon colour that she possesses.

    Georgina owns an additional German Giant GLE 450 AMG beast. This vehicle combines the power of the AMG with the elegance of the E-class. Georgina, a different Daimler Group vehicle, is a Mercedes-Benz V class. She even gave Cristiano Ronaldo a Mercedes G-Brabus.

     

