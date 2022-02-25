Gangubai Kathiawadi Review: Celebs go gaga over Alia Bhatt's performance

From Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and many more have praised Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi; read their review

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is out in the theatres today. The film is getting positive reviews from fans and critics. Many Bollywood celebs have also shared their reviews on their social media pages after

attending Gangubai Kathiawadi's special screening a few nights ago.

The movie is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides, Alia Bhatt the film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films are a cinematic experience with eye-catching visuals and compelling musical scores. Likewise, it is said that Gangubai Kathiawadi will give us the same feeling.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also shared her film review. She wrote, 'When two living legends come together...' praising her would-be-sister-in-law Alia Bhatt.



Vicky Kaushal raved about the actor and the director, saying, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt don't even know what to say about you…breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big screen cinema magic. Don't miss."

