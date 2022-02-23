Gangubai Kathiawadi gets relief from Bombay High Court; pleas against the film dismissed

Bombay High Court dismissed petitions filed against Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', seeking removal of Kamatipura area’s reference in the film. Reasons for the dismissal of the pleas will be followed soon.

Big relief for the makers of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi as the Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed two pleas that were filed to sought removal of Kamathipura area’s reference from the film as a red-light area.

The petitions were heard by Bombay High Court’s double bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik. While dismissing the pleas, after a hearing that went over four hours, the bench said that the reasons for dismissal will follow.

One petition was filed on Tuesday by the residents of the Kamathipura area in South Mumbai, saying that the film’s trailer had portrayed the entire area as a red-light area. It further said that the females of the neighbourhood, including girls, may be looked down upon as prostitutes. Another similar petition was filed by Congress’ MLA Amin Patel who raised objections over the use of names ‘Kamathipura’ and ‘Kathiawadi’. Advocate Dhruti Kapadia, who was representing the MLA, argued in front of the bench saying, “Let a film be released in grace, so everyone can enjoy and not disgrace.”

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt 'romcom bimbo', Mahesh Bhatt 'movie mafia', read on

On the other hand, Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited were represented by Senior advocate Ravi Kadam who sought dismissal of the pleas. He said that there was a “misplaced sense of outrage”.

Advocate Kadam requested the court to consider two factors – one that any conclusion should not be drawn just based on the film’s trailer, and two that the period in which the film is based, be considered.

Anil Singh, Additional Solicitor General (ASG), who appeared for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), said that there were provisions available to challenge the certification in case of any confusion. The double bench noted that petitioners had not considered other available alternatives before filing the petitions with the court.

ALSO READ: Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

A writ petition was also filed against the movie by one Hiten Mehta who challenged the representation of the North-Eastern community in one of the film’s scenes. Mehta said that he did not wish to stay or delay the film’s release but was seeking the elimination of alleged discrimination against North-East people.

Responding to Mehta’s petition, Kadam clarified that the particular scene was between a Chinese doctor and Alia Bhatt. He further clarified that the use of ‘China’ for a joke in the particular scene was because the doctor was Chinese. Kadam said that the film did not attempt at representing a North-East person as Chinese. Based on Kadam’s response, the court disposed of the third petition.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested Gangubai Kathiawadi’s makers to change the film’s title since numerous petitions were being filed to seek a stay on the film’s lease.