Game Changer Movie Review: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's political drama worth watching? Read on

A comprehensive review of Shankar's directorial venture, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. The review delves into the film's plot, narrative, performances, and technical aspects.

Richa Barua
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

Ram Charan in Game Changer

After much anticipation, 'Game Changer' has finally arrived in theaters. This big-budget film by Shankar carries both hopes and skepticism, especially after the issues surrounding Indian 2. However, the trailer generated positive buzz.

This film is crucial for director Shankar, producer Dil Raju, and Ram Charan. Let's delve into the review to see if the film lives up to the hype.

Storyline

Ram Nandan (Ram Charan) becomes the collector of his hometown, Vizag. This honest IAS officer has a strong sense of justice. He immediately targets corrupt officials, which displeases the corrupt minister Bobbili Mopidevi (SJ Surya). Mopidevi wants to eliminate Ram, even resorting to harming his own father, the Chief Minister. However, Satyamurthi unexpectedly declares Ram as his successor, leading to conflict and a power struggle.

Mopidevi manipulates his way to becoming CM, but Ram retaliates, initiating a face-off. The story explores their battle and Ram's mysterious past, including his connection to Appanna (also Ram Charan).

Analysis

Director Shankar, known for his political dramas with social messages, faces high expectations with Game Changer. However, his recent stories have been predictable. This film's plot is also predictable, and the screenplay lacks excitement. The first half is passive, relying on grandeur over engaging storytelling. The second half follows a formulaic political rivalry, missing surprising twists and high points that audiences expect.

Shankar's signature visuals and the Appanna episode stand out, but the film lacks emotional depth. It fails to evoke strong feelings or investment in the hero's journey, unlike Shankar's previous works.

Pros: Songs, grand visuals, Ram Charan's performance in certain scenes, Appanna episode.

Cons: Predictable story, slow narration, Kiara Advani and Charan's scenes, lack of emotional depth.

Technical Aspects

Technically sound, with impressive visuals by Tiru. Thaman's background score excels, while some songs are well-received. Editing is crisp, but the content itself is lagging. Dialogues, especially for SJ Surya's villain, are impactful. Dil Raju's production is top-notch.

Performances

Ram Charan showcases his acting prowess. Kiara Advani's role is limited. Anjali's portrayal of Parvathi is noteworthy. SJ Surya delivers another impactful performance. Srikanth's look is a surprise. Other supporting actors are adequate.

Game Changer Movie Still

Final Thought

The absence of a writer like Sujatha for Shankar is evident. A weak script limits the film's potential, despite the efforts of the cast and crew. Rating: 2.5

Ram Charan's Game Changer

Behind the Scenes

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Surya, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, Rajiv Kanakala, and others; Music: Thaman; Cinematography: Tiru; Editing: Sameer Mohammed, Ruben; Story: Karthik Subbaraj; Producer: Dil Raju; Screenplay, Direction: S. Shankar; Release Date: 10-01-2025

