From Shah Rukh Khan to Rana Daggubati: 5 actors who behaved rudely when requested for selfies by fans
Several celebrities have repeatedly behaved rudely with fans when asked for autographs or selfies.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Let's look at five such actors from the industry who have had a history of giving stern looks to their fans.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan is receiving harsh criticism for his obnoxious behaviour towards a guy fan who attempted to have a photo with him at the airport. Many people remarked they didn't anticipate this behaviour from him at least.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Rana Daggubati: After a fan attempted to photograph him at the temple, Rana Daggubati snatched and threw the fan's phone, claiming that the location was inappropriate.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
John Abraham: When a fan attempted to record the actor's video without permission, John Abraham snatched the phone from him.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Malaika Arora: The star once became irritated by a fan who incessantly took pictures of her without her consent.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Salman Khan: Another famous person, Salman Khan, recently gave a fan who approached him for a photo and was shoved by his security, Shera, a stern, angry look. Because Salman has received death threats, his security has been stepped up.