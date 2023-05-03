Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Shah Rukh Khan to Rana Daggubati: 5 actors who behaved rudely when requested for selfies by fans

    First Published May 3, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Several celebrities have repeatedly behaved rudely with fans when asked for autographs or selfies.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Let's look at five such actors from the industry who have had a history of giving stern looks to their fans.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan is receiving harsh criticism for his obnoxious behaviour towards a guy fan who attempted to have a photo with him at the airport. Many people remarked they didn't anticipate this behaviour from him at least.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rana Daggubati: After a fan attempted to photograph him at the temple, Rana Daggubati snatched and threw the fan's phone, claiming that the location was inappropriate.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    John Abraham: When a fan attempted to record the actor's video without permission, John Abraham snatched the phone from him.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora: The star once became irritated by a fan who incessantly took pictures of her without her consent. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Salman Khan: Another famous person, Salman Khan, recently gave a fan who approached him for a photo and was shoved by his security, Shera, a stern, angry look. Because Salman has received death threats, his security has been stepped up.

