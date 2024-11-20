From Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Fahadh Faasil and more, know Pushpa 2 cast's salaries

Reports suggest that Allu Arjun's salary for Pushpa 2 is higher than any other South Indian actor, surpassing even Vijay's salary for Thalapathy 69. The salary details of the Pushpa 2 cast have been revealed.

Pushpa 2 Cast Salary

Following the 2021 release of Pushpa: The Rise, the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to release on December 5th. The trailer, featuring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, has received a tremendous response.

Pushpa 2

The salary details of the Pushpa 2 cast have now been released. Allu Arjun is undoubtedly the highest-paid member. The film has already collected ₹1085 crore in pre-release business against a budget of ₹500 crore.

Allu Arjun Salary

The break-even target is estimated at ₹1200 crore globally. Reports indicate Allu Arjun will pocket ₹300 crore as his salary, making him the highest-paid actor in India. This surpasses Vijay's ₹275 crore earnings for Thalapathy 69.

Fahadh Faasil Salary

If this information is true, Allu Arjun will top the list of highest-paid actors in South India. Fahadh Faasil, who played a key role in Pushpa, is also said to have received a hefty salary for Pushpa 2.

Rashmika Mandanna Salary for Pushpa 2

Actress Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli is said to have received Rs 10 crores for her role in the sequel.

Sukumar Salary

Fahadh Faasil, who received ₹3.5 crore for the first part, is set to receive a 128% salary increase for Pushpa 2, bringing his salary to ₹8 crore. Director Sukumar received ₹15 crore, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad received ₹5 crore.

