FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Nora Fatehi is supporting 'Team Morocco'? Here's what we know

Nora Fatehi supported Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between France and Morocco. The diva took to social media to express support for her nation.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The FIFA World Cup has had practically everyone on the edge of their seats, with each match becoming increasingly fascinating as it progressed. During the France vs. Morocco match, Nora Fatehi, who appeared in the FIFA World Cup Anthem 2022 named 'Light The Sky,' came out in favour of Morocco.



On Thursday (Dec 15), France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final at the Al Bayt stadium. Nora Fatehi uploaded a picture of the squad on her Instagram page and commented, "Good Luck Team Morocco". She also shared a couple tales about how much she admires the squad.



For those unaware, Nora Fatehi belongs to a Moroccan family. She has dual citizenship in Canada and Morocco.



This isn't the actress's first outing to demonstrate her support for the squad. She previously stood by the side when Morocco overcame Spain in a penalty shootout despite failing to convert a single spot-kick. The match between the two sides proceeded into extra time with the score at 0-0 after 90 minutes, according to the results.

After Morocco's triumph, the Bollywood diva couldn't stop herself and released a video on her now-deleted Instagram stories in which she broke into belly dancing while promising her fans that her favourite team, "Morocco is going to win."



According to a story in TOI, the actress claimed, "Though I was born in Canada, I am supporting Morocco because I am Moroccan. Morocco holds a special place in my heart. This squad has performed admirably in this event. I'm hoping they make it to the championship round."



