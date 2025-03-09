Fateh OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Sonu Sood's directorial debut online

Sonu Sood makes his directorial debut with Fateh, an action-packed thriller. The film follows an ex-agent on a mission to dismantle a cybercrime syndicate, now streaming online.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

Sonu Sood makes a comeback to Hindi cinema after three years with Fateh, marking his directorial debut. The action-packed thriller follows the story of Fateh Singh, an ex-agent turned dairy farm supervisor, who embarks on a mission to dismantle a cybercrime syndicate after a young girl goes missing. The film, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Vijay Raaz, blends intense action and emotional drama.

 

article_image2

Released on January 10, Fateh received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite this, it has made its way to OTT platforms, now streaming on JioHotstar since January 7. Fans can watch Sonu Sood in a gripping role as he teams up with an ethical hacker, Khushi Sharma, to fight cybercrime and rescue a girl from danger.

 


article_image3

On the box office front, Fateh had a decent run, grossing ₹26.86 crore in India and ₹3.21 crore internationally. It opened with ₹2.4 crore and achieved ₹11.1 crore in its first week. The film gained recognition as a sleeper hit, attracting viewers despite a lukewarm reception, proving its potential for long-term success.

