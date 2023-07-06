Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farhana to Kanaa: 5 iconic and must-watch films of Aishwarya Rajesh

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Best known for her magnetic screen presence and finesse-filled performances in films like Farhana, Kanaa and many more, Aishwarya Rajesh is a big name in the Tamil film industry and recently wowed fans with brilliant acting chops in Farhana. Here are her five most popular Tamil films to watch.

    article_image1

    Image: PR Handout

    A powerhouse of talent, Aishwarya Rajesh continues to intrigue audiences with her outstanding performances and charismatic screen presence. With an illustrious career spanning over a decade, she has proven her mettle by consciously choosing character-driven roles that have won the audience's hearts and received plaudits from critics and her fans. It is her understated portrayal of characters and the quality of projects that she does that make everyone look forward to her movies.

    With her recent Tamil release Farhana, directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Aishwarya effortlessly embodies the character with an unwavering performance. Along with Farhana, immerse yourself in these compelling movies featuring the supremely talented Aishwarya Rajesh. Here are the details of what and where to watch the films.

    article_image2

    Image: PR Handout

    1. Thittam Irandu (Plan B):

    Directed by Vignesh Karthick, this Aishwarya Rajesh starrer is a crime thriller that follows the journey of police Inspector Aathira. From a transfer in job to falling in love with her co-passenger on the bus journey, everything seems perfect in Aathira’s life. The movie is available for streaming online on SONY LIV.

    article_image3

    Image: PR Handout

    2. Kanaa (Not Out):

    Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, Not Out is a story about the daughter of a farmer, who desires to become a cricketer and represent the country in the Women Cricket World Cup. The movie is available for streaming online on SONY LIV.

    article_image4

    Image: PR Handout

    3. Vadaa Chennai (Chennai Central):

    This action-thriller narrates the story of a proficient carrom player who sets foot in the world of crime and joins forces with local gangsters to settle their feuds. However, he plans to take them down when they plan to wipe out his locality. The movie is available for streaming online on SONY LIV.

    article_image5

    Image: PR Handout

    4. World Famous Lover:

    World Famous Lover is a romantic drama directed by Kranti Madhav. An amalgamation of four love stories set against different backdrops. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Raashii Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The movie is available for streaming online on SONY LIV.

    article_image6

    Image: PR Handout

    5. Farhana:

    Last but not least is the recent release of Farhana, a thriller drama in which Aishwarya plays the titular role. Farhana chronicles the life of a woman from a conservative family after she takes up a job at a call centre under dire circumstances to provide for her family and her ailing child. The movie is available for streaming online on SONY LIV.

