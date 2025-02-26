Farhan Akhtar gives MAJOR update on Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani starrer Don 3; Here's what he said

Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, will begin filming this year. Alongside this, he is working on 120 Bahadur, a biopic on Major Shaitan Singh Bharti

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Don 3 Updates – Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, will begin filming later this year. The film marks the first collaboration between Ranveer and Kiara, and pre-production work is already in progress. Reports suggest that Ranveer, who was recently occupied with Aditya Dhar’s untitled project and personal commitments, will commence preparations for the film in March

Farhan Akhtar’s Confirmation – In an interview, Farhan Akhtar clarified that he is not avoiding questions regarding Don 3 and assured that the film is set to start this year. He also mentioned that his other film, 120 Bahadur, will be released by the end of the year

120 Bahadur: A Tribute to Major Shaitan Singh – Currently, Farhan Akhtar is working on 120 Bahadur, a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who played a crucial role in the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. The film will highlight the bravery of the soldiers from Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, during the Indo-China war

Shooting in Ladakh – Reflecting on his experience of filming in Ladakh for movies like Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan stated that despite the challenges, he enjoys shooting at real locations. He acknowledged the advancements in technology, which have made filmmaking more convenient and production-friendly compared to his past experiences

