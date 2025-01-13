FACT CHECK: Is Janhvi Kapoor dating Hardik Pandya? Read here

Photos of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor have gone viral on social media, sparking dating rumors. This article investigates the truth behind these circulating images

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 2:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor

Hardik Pandya Janhvi Kapoor

Hardik Pandya is one of the leading players in the Indian cricket team. He and his wife Natasa Stankovic had a disagreement. As a result, both of them announced their separation. Both are going to take divorce proceedings. After Hardik Pandya separated from his wife, there was talk that he was hanging out with some Bollywood actresses.

Rumors spread that he was hanging out with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. In this situation, photos of Hardik Pandya and popular Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor dating in the Maldives have gone viral on social media. Photos of the two of them roaming the beaches of Maldives as a couple and being close to each other are spreading on the internet.

article_image2

Hardik Pandya-Janhvi Kapoor Dating?

Dating in the Maldives?

But when the authenticity of these photos was investigated, it was revealed that the photos were fake and that the two were not dating. Because no real evidence has been found that Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor were dating. Further, when their ex and Instagram pages were examined, none of them shared any photos or videos of their visit to the Maldives.

No other photos matching the viral social media photo of the two dating in the Maldives were found anywhere. Thus, it has been discovered that false information was spread and fake photos were circulated on the internet saying that Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor were roaming together in the Maldives

article_image3

Hardik Pandya

Fake Photos

When the pictures that went viral on social media were examined, it was revealed that the pictures were created artificially with the help of AI, artificial intelligence technology. The photos are so realistically fake that everyone who sees them knows that this is the real Hardik Pandya, Janhvi Kapoor

article_image4

Janhvi Kapoor

Strict laws are needed

This clearly shows that Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor are not dating and that the two did not go to the Maldives together. Modern technologies including AI have proliferated in today's era. While these technologies are being used for good, some people are using them for such wrongdoings.

They are creating fake photos in the form of various celebrities including Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor and spreading false news. There are strong demands that action should be taken against such persons and strict laws should be brought in to prevent such acts from happening in the future

