Did Shweta Tiwari marry Vishal Aditya Singh? Know the TRUTH behind these viral wedding photos

A modified Shweta Tiwari-Vishal Aditya Singh wedding photo has been circulating on social media. The images are inaccurate, and the couple is not married. Here's the truth

A modified wedding photo of actress Shweta Tiwari and prominent TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh has been circulating on social media. The snapshot stunned several netizens, who assumed Shweta was married for the third time. A video of the actress doing her 'pehli rasoi' is now becoming viral online.

Shweta and Vishal's wedding photos are a forgery, and the couple has never married.

One of the now-viral photographs shows Shweta in a traditional red bridal saree while Vishal is dressed in a white kurta-pajama with a red jacket. Despite their genuine appearance, these photographs have been revealed to be altered.

The original photographs used in these modifications were taken at the private wedding of Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar to politician Fahad Ahmad.

Shweta frequently makes news for her personal life. She was formerly married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she had one daughter, actress Palak Tiwari. Their marriage suffered serious problems, resulting in a divorce in 2007.

Shweta married Abhinav Kohli in 2013, and the couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli. Her second marriage, however, was not without its troubles, and she and Abhinav announced their split in 2019.

