Fact Check: Did KGF star Yash donate Rs 50 crore for Ram Mandir's construction in Ayodhya?

    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 1:39 PM IST

    Find out if South superstar Yash did donate Rs 50 crore to help build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Here's what we know
     

    South Indian star Yash gained popularity after his blockbuster film KGF, and recently, he was in the news that said Yash gave Rs. 50 crores to help build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

    Not just that, on social media, a picture of the actor outside a temple with a tilak on his forehead and a crimson dupatta went viral. According to a fan, Yash made this sizable donation to aid in the building of the Ram Mandir. 
     

    However, Yash hasn't made any such announcements or verified anything. Therefore this Facebook post has proven out to be a hoax. After it was revealed that he had given a staggering Rs. 50 crores for the building of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, South star Yash recently earned a position in the top trends. 
     

    According to a media report, it was discovered that the image of Rocky Bhai, alias Yash, that has gone viral is really from the Tirupathi temple and was taken in April 2022. 
     

    Before releasing his monumental work, "KGF Chapter 2," the actor went to the temple to ask for blessings. Well, given that such news is frequently associated with superstars, it wouldn't be incorrect to suggest that fame has a price. 
     

    Regarding Yash's forthcoming ventures, if rumours are to be believed, the actor is in communication with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for his upcoming film, Salaar, in which he would make a cameo appearance with none other than Prabhas. Also Read: Cobra first day box office report: Chiyaan Vikram, Irfan Pathan's movie is hit or flop? Read this

    Yes, if all goes according to plan, the two biggest artists in the South will perform together for the first time, which will please their fans. Also Read: Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know

