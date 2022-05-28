F3 on OTT: When and where to watch Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film for FREE

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Venkatesh has teamed up with the F2 team for the film's sequel, F3, which was released on May 27. F3 is soon going to start streaming on Sony Liv OTT. 
     

    Actor Venkatesh has joined hands with the team of F2 for the film's extension, F3, which hit the screens on May 27. The movie has its characters intact, and the actors reprise their roles in addition to new artists.
     

    F3: Fun and Frustration, a Telugu film directed by Anil Ravipudi and a sequel to the 2019 hit F2, debuted in theatres. Victory Venkatesh, Tamanaah, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzaada are all featured prominently. 
     

    F3 will be available on Sony Liv OTT shortly. Sony Liv has purchased the video streaming rights, and the film will begin streaming on July 15. The date may be provisional, as there might be a change.

    The film comes off as a slapstick comedy with no logic that is only intended to delight the audience. This was also the case with F2. While F2 is about relationships and having a good time, the extension is about the frustration of not having enough money. The director's goal was to keep the core characters, introduce a few new ones, and elicit laughter without putting too much emphasis on the plot. At the box office, the film received a lacklustre reception. Also Read: F3 HD movie leaked online: Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film on TamilRockers, Movierulz 

    Devi Sri Prasad is the film's music, while Dil Raju produced it. The cast included Tamannaah, Mehreen, and others. In a unique song in the film, Pooja Hegde dazzled. Also Read: F3 Movie Review: Read this before buying tickets for Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film

