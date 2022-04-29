Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Kathir actor Bhavya Trikha on Samantha, Rajinikanth, casting couch in South film industry and more

    Kathir is a Tamil drama movie scheduled to release on April 29. Directed by Dhinesh Palanivel, the cast of Kathir includes Venkatesh Appadurai, Santhosh Prathap and Bhavya Trikha, who is making her debut in the industry. Speaking exclusively to Gargi Chaudhry from Asianet Newsable, here are some excerpts from the interview.

    1. Tell us about your role in the film Kathir?
    I can't reveal much but I play one of the pivotal roles. My character is bold and bubbly. And I do influence the protagonist with the choices he makes.

    2. Share some funny moments you had during filming? 
    One of the famous comedians, Gokul was part of the film. Due to his comic nature, there were many retakes which had to take place. Then, there was a slap scene between me and the lead actor, where I was so scared to slap him that around 20 retakes happened, and while I was at it, my nail broke made a bruise on his face.

    3. Allegations of casting couches in the industry have often surfaced. What is your view on it?
    I believe selection should be on talent, not anything else. No means no; one can't force or blackmail the individual.

    4. Give a glimpse of your journey from modelling to film?
    I started at the age of 3, my father inspired me. My father was shooting an advertisement with G. Venkatraman, who asked me to do some scenes. After doing a scene, he told my father, I am made for this industry. I have enjoyed my journey, small struggles from auditioning to being in the limelight. I am in love with this profession. Though, both modelling and film industry is different, I am glad to be part of both.

    5. Who is your favourite and why? Vijay, Ajith or Rajinikanth? 
    Honestly, all three are my favourite. But picking one would be Rajnikanth. He is Thalaiva, the best person I have seen on and off-screen. People have often spoken about his down-to-earth attitude and the impeccable confidence he carries.

    6. South actress' whose career path do you want to follow?
    Any day it would be Samantha Ruth. I love her; the way she carries herself, acting, journey, and everything inspires Bhavya Trikha to follow her. Apart from her, I love Genelia D'Souza and Rakul Preet Singh as I feel I have common traits like them.

    7. If given a chance for Bollywood, whom do you want to work with?
    Working in Bollywood is like a dream come true. I would like to work with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. I follow them, their acting tactics, and apart from them, Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be the director I'd like to work with.

