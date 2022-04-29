Exclusive: Kathir actor Bhavya Trikha on Samantha, Rajinikanth, casting couch in South film industry and more

Kathir is a Tamil drama movie scheduled to release on April 29. Directed by Dhinesh Palanivel, the cast of Kathir includes Venkatesh Appadurai, Santhosh Prathap and Bhavya Trikha, who is making her debut in the industry. Speaking exclusively to Gargi Chaudhry from Asianet Newsable, here are some excerpts from the interview.

Kathir is a Tamil drama movie scheduled to release on April 29. Directed by Dhinesh Palanivel, the cast of Kathir includes Venkatesh Appadurai, Santhosh Prathap and Bhavya Trikha, who is making her debut in the industry. Speaking exclusively to Gargi Chaudhry from Asianet Newsable, Bhavya talks about her journey from modelling to film, her favourite actor and the actress whose career path she wants to follow. Edited excerpts: 1. Tell us about your role in the film Kathir?

I can't reveal much but I play one of the pivotal roles. My character is bold and bubbly. And I do influence the protagonist with the choices he makes.

2. Share some funny moments you had during filming?

One of the famous comedians, Gokul was part of the film. Due to his comic nature, there were many retakes which had to take place. Then, there was a slap scene between me and the lead actor, where I was so scared to slap him that around 20 retakes happened, and while I was at it, my nail broke made a bruise on his face. 3. Allegations of casting couches in the industry have often surfaced. What is your view on it?

I believe selection should be on talent, not anything else. No means no; one can't force or blackmail the individual. Also Read | Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie review: Samantha, Nayanthara rock, while Vijay Sethupathi gets shout out

4. Give a glimpse of your journey from modelling to film?

I started at the age of 3, my father inspired me. My father was shooting an advertisement with G. Venkatraman, who asked me to do some scenes. After doing a scene, he told my father, I am made for this industry. I have enjoyed my journey, small struggles from auditioning to being in the limelight. I am in love with this profession. Though, both modelling and film industry is different, I am glad to be part of both. 5. Who is your favourite and why? Vijay, Ajith or Rajinikanth?

Honestly, all three are my favourite. But picking one would be Rajnikanth. He is Thalaiva, the best person I have seen on and off-screen. People have often spoken about his down-to-earth attitude and the impeccable confidence he carries. ASLO READ: 5 reasons why Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 35th birthday is special for her career