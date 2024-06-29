Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress shows off curves in bikini as she enjoys vacay in Dubai beach

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta turned up the heat after she posted a picture in a bold black bikini.

Esha Gupta's bold and stunning outfits never fail to turn heads. The actress also has a unique approach to fashion.

Having said that, the actress easily cranked up the heat and stunned fans with her amazing beauty when she donned a blazing sexy attire. The Asharam actress looked like a diva in her black bikini.

Esha Gupta resorted to Instagram Stories to show a raunchy video of herself wearing a black bikini. The actress may be seen going down the sandy beaches, her back turned to the camera, under the sparkling sun. The footage quickly became popular on social media.

Esha Gupta's wild fashion choices frequently make news. She recently captured us in an elegant yet stylish white suit, complete with dewy makeup, glossy lips, and flowing tresses.

Her attention to detail was obvious in her accessories, which included a white watch and bold earrings, lending a sense of refinement to her look.



Most Stunning Bikini Look

Esha's formal style game is really deserved of praise, as she continues to impress us with her great fashion sense and lovely appearance.

Esha Gupta's most recent film appearance was in Prakash Jha's Aashram 3, which also starred Bobby Deol.

In Aashram 3, Esha plays Sonia, an image builder hired to modify the image of Nirala Baba, the main character portrayed by Bobby Deol.

