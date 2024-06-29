Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress shows off curves in bikini as she enjoys vacay in Dubai beach

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta turned up the heat after she posted a picture in a bold black bikini.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta's bold and stunning outfits never fail to turn heads. The actress also has a unique approach to fashion.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Having said that, the actress easily cranked up the heat and stunned fans with her amazing beauty when she donned a blazing sexy attire. The Asharam actress looked like a diva in her black bikini.

    article_image3

    Esha Gupta resorted to Instagram Stories to show a raunchy video of herself wearing a black bikini. The actress may be seen going down the sandy beaches, her back turned to the camera, under the sparkling sun. The footage quickly became popular on social media.

    article_image4

    Esha Gupta's wild fashion choices frequently make news. She recently captured us in an elegant yet stylish white suit, complete with dewy makeup, glossy lips, and flowing tresses.

    article_image5

    Her attention to detail was obvious in her accessories, which included a white watch and bold earrings, lending a sense of refinement to her look.
     

    article_image6

    Most Stunning Bikini Look

    Esha's formal style game is really deserved of praise, as she continues to impress us with her great fashion sense and lovely appearance.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta's most recent film appearance was in Prakash Jha's Aashram 3, which also starred Bobby Deol.

    article_image8

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    In Aashram 3, Esha plays Sonia, an image builder hired to modify the image of Nirala Baba, the main character portrayed by Bobby Deol. 

