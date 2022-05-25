Emmy Elliott’s 7 bikini pics that make her the sexiest playboy playmate

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Model-turned-actor Emmy Elliott’s Instagram is filled with drool-worthy pictures of herself in bikinis. Take a look at her photos that prove why she is the ultimate choice of being a Playboy Playmate.

    If you have been wanting to have some fitness inspiration or need that perfect body to don a stunning bikini, head to the Instagram profile of actor Emmy Elliott. The ‘Female Fight Squad’ actor has posted innumerable drool-worthy photographs of herself in a bikini that will surely inspire you to workout out harder in order to achieve a body like that hers.

    Apart from being an actress, Emmy Elliott is also one of the top Playboy Playmates. Her curvy body, blonde hair and those looks in her eyes, are what make her one of the hottest models in the world.

    Emmy Elliott, other than the ‘Female Fight Squad’, has acted in other films as well including 2017’s ‘Happy’ and ‘It’s Always Been You’ that was released in the year 2020.

    The popular television series ‘Gotham’, also saw Emmy Elliott playing a pivotal role in it. She played the character of ‘Siren Patron’ in the series while Emmy was also seen as an undergraduate student in another popular TV series, ‘Elementary’.

    Emmy Elliott is reportedly half Brazilian and half European. As per reports, the actress was born in Brazil and now lives in Miami.

    Emmy Elliott began her career as a model first and then went on to become an actor. She shares huge popularity on the photo-sharing app Instagram, where she more than often puts her hot and sexy pictures in a two piece.

    Even though Emmy Elliott is presently staying in Miami, she took to her Instagram on Tuesday to inform that she is moving out of the city. In her Instagram story, she wrote about how she hates sitting inside the house all the time and also how she misses living in a bigger city. Therefore, she said that she had made the decision of leaving Miami.

    She further wrote in her post that New York City and Los Angeles are the cities that helped her open up. Emmy Elliott also said that she feels the need and urge to go back to the bigger cities for better work opportunities that will help her career to grow further.

