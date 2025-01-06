Emergency Trailer 2 OUT: Kangana Ranaut delivers hard-hitting portrayal of Indira Gandhi [WATCH]

The second trailer for Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' has been released. Kangana delivers a powerful performance as Indira Gandhi. The film hits theaters on January 17th.



The second trailer for Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated film Emergency was released on Monday. The 1.50-minute trailer is quite impressive, with Kangana dominating throughout. She looks convincing as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Produced under the banner of Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is also directed and produced by Kangana. It will be released in theaters on January 17th. Kangana shared the trailer on her Instagram, writing, "1975, Emergency - a defining chapter in Indian history. Indira: India's most powerful woman. Her ambition transformed the nation, but her #Emergency plunged it into chaos."

What's in the Emergency Trailer?

The second trailer of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has been released. The trailer revolves around former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, played by Kangana. It begins with the dialogue, "Honorable Prime Minister, as we all see, you are not riding a chair but a lion, whose roar echoes throughout the world." Another dialogue states, "Declaring an Emergency requires the consent of the entire cabinet, Indira Ji... I am the cabinet, Mr. President." Following this, intense gunfire and violence are depicted. Another powerful dialogue is, "Indira is India." Kangana completely dominates the trailer.

Emergency's Release Date Postponed 4 Times

The release date of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has been postponed four times. The film was initially slated for release in late 2024, but the censor board halted it, demanding the removal of some controversial scenes. This led to prolonged discussions, and ultimately, some scenes were removed. The film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in lead roles alongside Kangana. [WATCH]

