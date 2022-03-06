Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elizabeth Hurley on ex-fiance Shane Warne's passing; actress shares emotional throwback photos

    First Published Mar 6, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley mourns the demise of her ex-fiance Shane Warne, says "RIP my beloved Lionheart"
     

    On Friday, March 04, the former Australian cricketer, Shane Warne passed away at 52. The whole world was seen mourning the loss of the Australian cricketing legend. It was a piece of shocking news for the cricketing world. According to reports, Shane Warne passed away due to a heart attack while holidaying at a villa in Koh Samui in Thailand. 

    A few hours ago, Shane Warne's ex-girlfriend/fiance Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Shane Warne. Elizabeth Hurley and Shane Warne were engaged from 2011 to 2013. Later they party ways.
     

    In an interview after Shane Warne's separation from Elizabeth Hurley, Warne talked about his relationship with the actress, revealing that there was no bad blood between them. The Australian spinner had told that nobody was wrong; instead, their love just 'fizzed out'. 
     

    Elizabeth Hurley paid her last respects to the cricketer in a heartfelt post as she referred to him as "lionheart." She also shared a throwback photo of herself and Shane Warne.
     

    Elizabeth wrote in her tribute to Shane Warne, "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

    With the caption, she also shared some images of the duo from back when the two were together in the early 2010s. Also Read: RIP Shane Warne: When spin legend last reunited with greatest rivals Tendulkar, Lara

    In one of the pictures, we can see the ex-couple sharing a kiss. In 2011, Shane Warne and Elizabeth made their relationship official land announced their engagement, although eventually, the couple parted ways in 2013. Also Read: Shane Warne’s 8 controversies: From alleged assault to multiple affairs

    Although both Shane Warne and Elizabeth were known to have remained close and cordial with each other over the years.  Also Read: Shane Warne death: A look at his net worth during his illustrious career

