Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Twitter Review: Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam directorial debut, opened in theatres. Mammootty Kampany produces the film, which stars him in the title role and stars Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

The highly awaited Malayalam mystery film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon on his Malayalam directorial debut, has finally been released in theatres. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the film stars Mammootty in the lead role, with an ensemble cast that includes Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh.

article_image2

Dominic and The Ladies Purse first single Ee Rathri Lyric Video mammootty gautham vasudev menon

Initially announced in July 2024 under the working title Production No: 6, the film is Mammootty Kampany's sixth effort. Its title was unveiled in September 2024, and principal photography began the same month in Kochi. Darbuka Siva composed the soundtrack, Vishnu Dev shot the cinematography, and Lewellyn Anthony edited the footage. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse will be released on January 23, 2025, bringing a blend of mystery and intrigue to theatres.

article_image3

Cast And Crew

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse stars Mammootty in the starring role as Dominic, a private detective, and Gokul Suresh as Vighnesh, his assistant. Lena plays Dominic's wife, Sara Dominic, with Sushmitha Bhatt and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan portraying Nanditha and Pooja, respectively. The film also stars Vineeth, Siddique, Vijay Babu as Tony, Shine Tom Chacko as Alby, Wafa Khadeeja as Jhansi, and Viji Venkatesh as Madhuri. Harshitha Pisharody is also in the cast, while filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon appears as a police officer.

article_image4

Dominic and The Ladies Purse Official Trailer mammootty gautham vasudev menon gokul suresh

The film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Mammootty Kampany, with George Sebastian acting as executive producer. Dr. Neeraj Rajan wrote the narrative and cooperated with Dr. Sooraj Rajan and the director on the script and lines. Vishnu R Dev shot the film, Anthony edited it, and Darbuka Siva wrote the music.

article_image5

Shajie Naduvil oversaw production design, and Supreme Sunder and Kalai Kingson coordinated the stunts. Brinda Master is the choreographer, Sameera Saneesh and Abhijith are in charge of the costumes, and there are a number of brilliant technicians working on sound, VFX, and digital marketing. Wayfarer Films distributes the project, which features an impressive cast.

article_image6

The film 'Dominic and the Ladies' Purse,' which opened in theatres Thursday, has been highly awaited by moviegoers. The film's promotional materials promise a compelling cinematic experience, which has attracted interest. 

article_image7

One social media user said, "Ikka's performance was so natural, and he commanded the screen with such high presence that it felt like he wasn’t acting at all. 👌 kidu ♥️😍 #DominicAndTheLadiesPurse"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions? snt

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions?

Sandalwood producer Bharath files court case against actor Darshan and friends over assault, life threats vkp

Sandalwood producer Bharath files court case against actor Darshan and friends over assault, life threats

VIDEO Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar and his family at event to support underprivileged children RBA

VIDEO: Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Sachin Tendulkar at event to support underprivileged children

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH] NTI

Anupam Kher takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam, calls it 'life-changing' experience [WATCH]

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions

Recent Stories

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months vkp

From Flight attendant to Pig farmer: How a Chinese woman earned Rs 22.8 lakh in two months

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH NTI

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions? snt

From Minahil Malik to Kanwal Aftab: Are Pakistani influencer scandals publicity stunts or digital invasions?

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said ATG

Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said

Pattabiram to get metro connectivity: Chennai Metro Rail's latest proposal AJR

Pattabiram to get metro connectivity: Chennai Metro Rail's latest proposal

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon