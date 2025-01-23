Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Twitter Review: Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam directorial debut, opened in theatres. Mammootty Kampany produces the film, which stars him in the title role and stars Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh.

The highly awaited Malayalam mystery film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon on his Malayalam directorial debut, has finally been released in theatres. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the film stars Mammootty in the lead role, with an ensemble cast that includes Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh.

Initially announced in July 2024 under the working title Production No: 6, the film is Mammootty Kampany's sixth effort. Its title was unveiled in September 2024, and principal photography began the same month in Kochi. Darbuka Siva composed the soundtrack, Vishnu Dev shot the cinematography, and Lewellyn Anthony edited the footage. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse will be released on January 23, 2025, bringing a blend of mystery and intrigue to theatres.

Cast And Crew Dominic and the Ladies' Purse stars Mammootty in the starring role as Dominic, a private detective, and Gokul Suresh as Vighnesh, his assistant. Lena plays Dominic's wife, Sara Dominic, with Sushmitha Bhatt and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan portraying Nanditha and Pooja, respectively. The film also stars Vineeth, Siddique, Vijay Babu as Tony, Shine Tom Chacko as Alby, Wafa Khadeeja as Jhansi, and Viji Venkatesh as Madhuri. Harshitha Pisharody is also in the cast, while filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon appears as a police officer.

The film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Mammootty Kampany, with George Sebastian acting as executive producer. Dr. Neeraj Rajan wrote the narrative and cooperated with Dr. Sooraj Rajan and the director on the script and lines. Vishnu R Dev shot the film, Anthony edited it, and Darbuka Siva wrote the music.

Shajie Naduvil oversaw production design, and Supreme Sunder and Kalai Kingson coordinated the stunts. Brinda Master is the choreographer, Sameera Saneesh and Abhijith are in charge of the costumes, and there are a number of brilliant technicians working on sound, VFX, and digital marketing. Wayfarer Films distributes the project, which features an impressive cast.

The film 'Dominic and the Ladies' Purse,' which opened in theatres Thursday, has been highly awaited by moviegoers. The film's promotional materials promise a compelling cinematic experience, which has attracted interest.

One social media user said, "Ikka's performance was so natural, and he commanded the screen with such high presence that it felt like he wasn’t acting at all. 👌 kidu ♥️😍 #DominicAndTheLadiesPurse"

