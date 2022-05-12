Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Disha Patani's no-makeup look will SHOCK you; check out her latest Instagram selfie

    First Published May 12, 2022, 8:23 AM IST

    Disha Patani is a frequent social media user who never misses an opportunity to take over the internet with her Instagram postings; check out her latest post

    Disha Patani is regarded as one of Bollywood's most beautiful actresses. She is a frequent social media user who never misses an opportunity to take over the internet with her Instagram postings. 
     

    Even her fans await the release of her photographs into the public domain. In related news, the actress just shared a beautiful selfie on Instagram. Disha shined in a no-makeup selfie in the snap. She was dressed in a green t-shirt and looked stunning.

    Her photo was a delight for her followers, and she concluded the day with a smile. She shared the photo on Instagram's stories section. On the other hand, Disha did not add a caption to the photo.
     

    Disha has joined the cast of Nag Ashwin's Project K, which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Before the official announcement, she gave us a sneak peek. 
     

    Disha shared an image of a welcome gift box she received from Vyjayanthi Movies on her Instagram Story. The heartfelt greeting read: "Welcome to Project K! We're ecstatic to have you aboard!" A bouquet of gorgeous red and pink roses was included in the gift box. 
     

    However, the producers have yet to make an official announcement. Project K will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, and is a pan-Indian film. Also Read: 5 controversies of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary

    In addition, this year she has two projects in the works: Ek Villain Returns and Yodha. Ek Villain Returns is directed by Mohit Suri and stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the key roles. Meanwhile, Disha will star with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in Karan Johar's Yodha. Also Read: Madonna to Gigi Hadid, stars that went wild and nude this week

