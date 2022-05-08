Can you guess which South actor will Disha Patani be next seen with?

Disha Patani has bagged a big-budget film starring one of South’s superstars who is also a Pan-India sensation. Continue reading to know which actor she will be seen sharing the screen space with.

Disha Patani is social media’s favourite person as the actor often puts the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures. She has grown to become one of the actors who are fitness inspirations for millions of fans. While Disha never leaves any stone unturned in leaving her social media fans and followers in an awe of her, the actor’s professional projects also keep her in the news.

Disha Patani has once again become a topic of discussion. It is because of a big-budget film that the ‘Radhe’ actor has bagged; that too, featuring a superstar actor from down South.

It is none other than Baahubali star Prabhas with whom Disha Patani will share the screen space. Prabhas’ one of the upcoming films, includes 'Project K'. Helmed by filmmaker Nag Ashwin, the film is in the news lately, especially for its star cast.

The film will star actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, alongside Prabhas. And now, Disha Patani will also be joining the big stellar star cast of 'Project K', sharing screen space with some of the biggest names from the Indian film industries.

The news of Disha Patani joining the cast of ‘Project K’ was shared by her through a picture on her Instagram story. The actress posted a picture of a gift hamper on her social media, sent by the team of 'Project K'. The actress used two heart emojis as a gesture to thank the film’s team for getting her onboard.

According to media reports, 'Project K', one of the costliest Indian films ever, is being shot on a huge set built in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The film will feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in lead roles, reportedly. Apart from Telugu, the Pan-India film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’. The actress had also joined Salman on the Dabangg Tour.