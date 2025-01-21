Dil Raju's Hyderabad house raided by Income Tax officials: Details inside

Income Tax officials have been conducting searches at the premises of Game Changer producer Dil Raju since this morning.

Dil Raju is a leading producer in the Telugu film industry. He started as a distributor and gradually became a producer. His first film as a producer was Dil, which led to him being known as Dil Raju. In about 20 years, he has become a prominent figure in Tollywood.

Today, most of the theaters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are under his control. He made his debut as a producer in Tamil with the Vijay-starrer Varisu. This year, two films produced by Dil Raju were released for Pongal and Sankranti festivals: Game Changer and Vaarasudu. Game Changer starred Ram Charan, and Vaarasudu starred Venkatesh.

Dil Raju produced Game Changer on a grand scale with a budget of around 450 crores. The film was directed by Shankar. However, it failed at the box office, not even recovering half of its budget. But Dil Raju was saved by another film, Vaarasudu, made on a budget of just 30 crores, which has now crossed 120 crores in collections.

Income Tax officials are conducting searches at the premises of producer Dil Raju since this morning. A team of 55 officers is raiding Dil Raju's house, relatives' houses, and offices in eight locations, including Panjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kondapur, and Kacheguda. It is reported that the raid is being conducted based on the collections of Game Changer and Vaarasudu. This incident has created a stir in Tollywood.

