Did you know THIS Telugu star suggested Alia Bhatt's daughter's name 'Raha'; Read on

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt impressed Telugu audiences with the film `RRR`. She impressed by acting as Sita in this. However, it is remarkable that a Telugu hero named her daughter. If you look at that story. 
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt is shining as a Pan India heroine. She owns a Pan India image in the film `RRR`. It is known that she impressed as Sita in this. Alia Bhatt showed her mark even though she appeared for a while. Now she is limited to Bollywood films. 

article_image2

However, it is known that she recently removed her daughter Raha's photos from social media. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt deleted them from their social media accounts with the intention that they would be misused on social media. They are also requesting the cameramen not to take photos of Raha outside. 
 


article_image3

It seems that Alia Bhatt is pregnant again. They are going to welcome another child into their lives. It is surprising to know who named her first daughter Raha. It is remarkable that the Telugu hero named her. He is none other than NTR. It is known that Ram Charan and NTR acted as heroes in `RRR`.

 

article_image4

However, during the shooting of that movie, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came to Hyderabad for the promotions of `Brahmastra` in which they acted together. At that time NTR invited them to his house. Alia Bhatt was pregnant at that time. There was a discussion about the child to be born between them. There was a discussion about what name to give to the child to be born to her.

At that time, NTR suggested the name `Raha` to match the names of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt revealed that she named her daughter after NTR told her when she gave birth to a daughter. She revealed this in an interview in the middle. It is remarkable that she named her daughter after another hero instead of the name suggested by her husband. 

article_image5

NTR recently received a hit with the film `Devara`. Now he is acting in `War 2`. He is going to participate in the film directed by Prashant Neel soon. Also have to act in `Devara2`. Tarak is busy with such a huge lineup. It is reported that Alia is going to take a gap now. 

 

