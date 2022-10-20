Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know South actresses Raai Laxmi and Harshika Poonacha romanced Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh?

    Raai Laxmi and Harshika Poonacha are two popular names in the South film industry. While they have been acting in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinemas, did you know that they have also worked in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry alongside superstar Pawan Singh?

    The popularity of actors from down the South is on a massive rise in the Hindi-speaking belt. Their fandom has increased by heaps and bounds, and fans look forward to knowing everything about their lives. Thanks to the cross-culture work between Hindi films and South cinema, the linguistic barriers that once differentiated the industries, are now diminished. Two such actors who have gained a lot of popularity among their fans are actors Raai Laxmi and Harshika Poonacha.

    Raai Laxmi is a popular actor in the South film industry, and so is actor Harshika Poonacha. While Raai Laxmi has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and also Kannada films, Harshika predominantly works in the Kannada film industry. She has also done projects in Tamil, Telugu and Konkani films.

    Both the actors, Raai Laxmi and Harshika Poonacha, have more things in common. Apart from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, these two ladies have also worked in Bhojpuri cinema.

    You might be surprised to know that Raai Laxmi and Harshika Poonacha have been a part of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Wondering how? Well, while one has done a film, the other has been a part of a music album.

    Raai Laxmi was seen in the music album ‘Current’, while Harshika Poonacha acted in ‘Hum Hai Raahi Pyar Ke’, a Bhojpuri film that was released in the year 2021. Interestingly, Raai Laxmi and Harshika, both shared the screen space with Bhupjpuri superstar Kalyan Singh. They have romanced the popular actor in the regional cinema – one in a music album, and the other in a film.

