Did you know Ranbir Kapoor learnt Malayalam lullaby for Raha? Here's why

Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor had learned a Malayalam lullaby for their daughter Raha as she wants to hear it before sleeping.

Alia Bhatt gave light on Ranbir Kapoor's relationship with his daughter Raha Kapoor. In the inaugural season of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, Neetu Kapoor claimed that Ranbir's eyes light up when Raha enters the room. When Alia came on the first episode of the second season of Kapil's program, he brought up the story again and asked her to weigh in.

When Archana Puran Singh inquired whether Ranbir assisted in changing nappies, Alia acknowledged that he did and added that he had also learned a Malayalam lullaby for her. "He does." He now sings 'Unni Vava Vo'. It's a lullaby. Our nurse has been singing it to Raha since she was a baby. It's in Malayalam. So when Raha wants to sleep, she says, 'Mama, vavo, Papa, vavo,' which is her cue to fall asleep. "Ranbir now knows how to sing Unni Vava Vo," she said.

The actress revealed that Ranbir and Raha had a good friendship. "Ranbir and Raha's bond is one for the ages. They have a friendly relationship. He creates various weird games with Raha. He'll say, 'Do you want to go and touch the clothing in the cupboard?' Raha will answer 'Yes' and they will proceed to enjoy a sensory play with the garments and shirts. He'll tell her, "See, this is velvet." This is suede. "This is cotton," she explained.

On April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in a small and personal wedding at their home in April 2022 with only friends and family in their presence. They welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The couple have been very open about showing their daughter on camera as compared to other celebrities who follow the no photo policy for their children such as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma.

