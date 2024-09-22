Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Ranbir Kapoor learnt Malayalam lullaby for Raha? Here's why

    Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor had learned a Malayalam lullaby for their daughter Raha as she wants to hear it before sleeping.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt gave light on Ranbir Kapoor's relationship with his daughter Raha Kapoor. In the inaugural season of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, Neetu Kapoor claimed that Ranbir's eyes light up when Raha enters the room. When Alia came on the first episode of the second season of Kapil's program, he brought up the story again and asked her to weigh in.

    article_image2

    When Archana Puran Singh inquired whether Ranbir assisted in changing nappies, Alia acknowledged that he did and added that he had also learned a Malayalam lullaby for her. "He does." He now sings 'Unni Vava Vo'. It's a lullaby. Our nurse has been singing it to Raha since she was a baby. It's in Malayalam. So when Raha wants to sleep, she says, 'Mama, vavo, Papa, vavo,' which is her cue to fall asleep. "Ranbir now knows how to sing Unni Vava Vo," she said.

    article_image3

    The actress revealed that Ranbir and Raha had a good friendship. "Ranbir and Raha's bond is one for the ages. They have a friendly relationship. He creates various weird games with Raha. He'll say, 'Do you want to go and touch the clothing in the cupboard?' Raha will answer 'Yes' and they will proceed to enjoy a sensory play with the garments and shirts. He'll tell her, "See, this is velvet." This is suede. "This is cotton," she explained.

    article_image4

    On April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in a small and personal wedding at their home in April 2022 with only friends and family in their presence. They welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. The couple have been very open about showing their daughter on camera as compared to other celebrities who follow the no photo policy for their children such as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Star Parivaar Awards 2024: Rupali Ganguly to Rohit Purohit, check out winners list RKK

    Star Parivaar Awards 2024: Rupali Ganguly to Rohit Purohit, check out winners list

    Coldplay Mumbai tickets LIVE NOW! Step-by-step easy guide here RKK

    Coldplay Mumbai tickets LIVE NOW! Step-by-step easy guide here

    The Inspiring Journey of Comedian Kapil Sharma: From PCO Booth to Stardom RBA

    Rags to riches: The Inspiring Journey of comedian Kapil Sharma

    Fan throws phone at Diljit Dosanjh in Paris, his response will shock you [WATCH] RTM

    Fan throws phone at Diljit Dosanjh in Paris, his response will shock you [WATCH]

    Kareena Kapoor turns 44; kicks off birthday celebrations [PHOTOS] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor turns 44; kicks off birthday celebrations [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    Unexpected foods with animal fat: Know what to avoid for a healthier diet NTI

    Unexpected foods with animal fat: Know what to avoid for a healthier diet

    Star Parivaar Awards 2024: Rupali Ganguly to Rohit Purohit, check out winners list RKK

    Star Parivaar Awards 2024: Rupali Ganguly to Rohit Purohit, check out winners list

    Bengaluru Leopard spotted roaming around DMart in Electronic City locals on edge vkp

    Bengaluru: Leopard spotted roaming around DMart in Electronic City; locals on edge

    Coldplay Mumbai tickets LIVE NOW! Step-by-step easy guide here RKK

    Coldplay Mumbai tickets LIVE NOW! Step-by-step easy guide here

    Bengaluru Man kills childhood friend with brick accusing him of bewitching female friend vkp

    Bengaluru HORROR! Man accuses childhood friend of 'bewitching' woman, kills him with brick

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr. Shamika Ravi addresses poverty eradication

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Subramani Ramaswamy talks about Sri Aurobindo's Arya Journal

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon