Did Tejasswi Prakash pay 'Rs 20,000 For Question Paper' in her engineering college? Read THIS

    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    TV actress Tejasswi Prakash claimed to an internet media blog that she paid Rs 20,000 for a question paper for college cheating, calls herself 'Horrible Student'.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Many stunning women on television frequently wow the fashion police with their choices. And it is not incorrect to claim that Tejasswi Prakash frequently leads the line among them. During a recent tour of her Mumbai home, the actress opened up about her college days before breaking into the industry.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When discussing her Engineering Day, the TV diva said that she attempted to cheat in her examinations and once paid Rs 20,000 to obtain a question paper. Tejasswi described herself as a 'terrible' student who was highly adept at discovering other paths to passing.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I've never bought question papers, I don't think that's possible," she said Brut. "I know because I tried," she says. When asked how much she spent for the 'question paper,' the Naagin actress said, "Rs 20,000."
     

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    She stated that she passed her first audition and was paid Rs 8000 daily, which she described as a fair wage for a 17-year-old girl. But she knew nothing about the television industry since she had never seen a TV show in her life.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Following that, in an interview with Brut India, Tejasswi spoke up about her undergraduate days and confessed that she never saw herself as an actor.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Because I was attractive, I considered becoming an air hostess," the actor explained. "However, everything changed after I won a beauty pageant."

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Tejasswi is preparing for her forthcoming Marathi film School College Ani Life, which Rohit Shetty produces. Also Read: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Citadel star Priyanka Chopra; here's what he said

