Did Tejasswi Prakash pay 'Rs 20,000 For Question Paper' in her engineering college? Read THIS

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash claimed to an internet media blog that she paid Rs 20,000 for a question paper for college cheating, calls herself 'Horrible Student'.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Many stunning women on television frequently wow the fashion police with their choices. And it is not incorrect to claim that Tejasswi Prakash frequently leads the line among them. During a recent tour of her Mumbai home, the actress opened up about her college days before breaking into the industry.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When discussing her Engineering Day, the TV diva said that she attempted to cheat in her examinations and once paid Rs 20,000 to obtain a question paper. Tejasswi described herself as a 'terrible' student who was highly adept at discovering other paths to passing.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"I've never bought question papers, I don't think that's possible," she said Brut. "I know because I tried," she says. When asked how much she spent for the 'question paper,' the Naagin actress said, "Rs 20,000."



Image: Varinder Chawla

She stated that she passed her first audition and was paid Rs 8000 daily, which she described as a fair wage for a 17-year-old girl. But she knew nothing about the television industry since she had never seen a TV show in her life.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Following that, in an interview with Brut India, Tejasswi spoke up about her undergraduate days and confessed that she never saw herself as an actor.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"Because I was attractive, I considered becoming an air hostess," the actor explained. "However, everything changed after I won a beauty pageant."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram