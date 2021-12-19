  • Facebook
    Did Nora Fatehi ask for Rs 2 crore BWM from Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Read their SHOCKING WhatApp chats

    First Published Dec 19, 2021, 3:59 PM IST
    Some shocking chats between Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Nora Fatehi are out where these two are seen debating about a luxury car; according to reports, later, he gifted the actress BMW in December 2020.

    For the last few weeks, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi names have been grabbing the headlines because of their alleged association with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. There is a money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Many people and popular celebs are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly accepting luxury gifts from the conman Sukesh.
     

    During the interrogation, ED found out that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had gifted actress Nora Fatehi a BMW car in December 2020. However, during the interrogation, the actress has said that the super-expensive car (BMW) was given to her by Sukesh’s wife, Leena Maria, to participate in an event in Chennai.
     

    Nora Fatehi

    Not just that car, Sukesh had also gifted Nora and Jacqueline many expensive gifts, like diamond earrings, 2 Hermes bracelets, 3 Birkin bags and a few pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes, and many more. According to reports, these were brought by using extorted money. Also Read: 'Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted jewellery worth crores, Mini Cooper to Jacqueline; BMW, iPhone for Nora Fatehi'

    In a report published in India Today, both Sukesh and Nora Fatehi discussed the selection of a luxury car for her. “Do you like this?” Sukesh asked Nora about a Range Rover car. “Yes, it’s a nice rough use car. It’s cute, it’s a statement car,” she replied. “I will show you more options,” Sukesh said. 
     

    Also, in one of the conversations between Sukesh and Nora, the conman was trying to impress the actress by saying he is gifting her these expensive gifts because he likes Nora. There is no motive behind sending these costly gifts.
     

    Besides Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, 10 other actors are also under the scanner and met Sukesh Chandrashekhar while lodged in jail. According to ED Jacqueline has been in touch with Sukesh from February 2021 to 7 August 2021, which Sukesh was arrested. Also Read: Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa spotted in Goa on a beach; fans ask if they are dating

