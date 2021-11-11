  • Facebook
    Did Mahesh Bhatt throw chappal at Kangana Ranaut? Here's what sister Rangoli tweeted (Throwback Thursday)

    First Published Nov 11, 2021, 9:54 AM IST
    A few years back, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel alleged that Mahesh Bhatt threw a chappal at her sister; read on

    Not so long back, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had tweeted some shocking details and intriguing tweets claiming that Bollywood famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had once thrown chappal on her sister Kangana. 
     

    Yes, it's true; Rangoli also attacked Mahesh Bhatt's wife Soni Razdan and their actor daughter Alia Bhatt and called them "non Indian". Rangoli wrote a series of tweets that accused Mahesh of throwing ''chappal'' (slipper) at 19-year-old Kangana during the screening of Woh Lamhe in 2006 and sent her home. 
     

    Rangoli also stated that filmmaker Anurag Basu gave Kangana her first break in films, not Mahesh Bhatt. Rangoli said when Kangana said no to work in Bhatt's film Dhokha he allegedly got upset and shouted at her and threw a chappal at her. Also Read: Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more
     

    Later, facing such allegations by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Mahesh Bhatt calls the Thalaivi actress 'bachchi'. At an event, Bhatt said, "...she is a 'bachchi', started her journey with us. Just because her relative is attacking me, I won't comment."
     

    Bhatt also said Kangana started her film career as an actress from his company Vishesh Films. He also added that his upbringing and culture teach him not to raise a finger on children. Hence, he don't want to say anything against children won't be possible. 
     

    "My upbringing stops me to do so. Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature," Bhatt maintained. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's latest post on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur is going viral; read on to know why

    Currently, Kangana Ranaut is on cloud nine; her latest film Thalaivi got positive reviews from audiences and critics. She was honoured with the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this week. She also won her 4th national award for films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga last month. 
     

