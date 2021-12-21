  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 11:42 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of Kabir Khan's 83 release, we learned that the makers have allegedly given approximately Rs 15 crore to the original winning team for sharing their stories

    Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this RCB

    Ranveer Singh's 83 is all set to release during Christmas weekend. It is said that the film has recreated a nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord's, London. During that match, India defeated West Indies to win their first-ever World Cup, which will arrive in cinemas on December 24.
     

    Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this RCB

    Kabir Khan directs the film, featuring Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev. Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the team's manager, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson. 

    Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this RCB

    We learned from the latest reports on film 83 that the makers have shelled out around Rs 15 crore to the original winning team. It is also mentioned that Rs 5 crore went to Kapil Dev for his go-ahead. Also Read: Kabir Khan to Suniel Shetty to Diana Penty and more at '83' movie screening in Mumbai

    Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this RCB

    Last week, we saw the trailer of 83 was featured at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also present at the event, and both got emotional during the moment. 83 team also took over the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah last week.

    Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this RCB

    Director Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur, Kapil Dev, Romi, and former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath were also present. Deepika and Ranveer picked stylish outfits inspired by the 70s disco era during the event. Deepika was in a red outfit is by Valentino, and Ranveer wore Gucci for the occasion. Also Read: Proud moment for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, WATCH

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on sexual allegation against Chris Noth SCJ

    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on sexual allegation against Chris Noth

    Japansese actress Sayaka Kanda passes away, complete details inside SCJ

    Japansese actress Sayaka Kanda passes away, complete details inside

    Happy Birthday Govinda When he beat all three Khans said he got out of the industry because of praise drb

    Happy Birthday Govinda: When he beat all three Khans; said he got out of the industry because of ‘praise’

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks up on being SEXY in Pushpa song; here is what she said drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks up on being SEXY in Pushpa song; here is what she said

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata Municipal Election 2021 TMC workers supporters celebrate as trends show party leading in polls gcw

    Kolkata Municipal Election 2021: TMC workers, supporters celebrate as trends show party leading in polls

    Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources

    Voter ID application will not be rejected if Aadhaar is not provided: Govt sources

    Kerala HC dismisses plea to remove PM Modi photo from vaccine certificate calls it frivolous gcw

    Kerala HC dismisses plea to remove PM Modi's photo from vaccine certificate, calls it 'frivolous'

    Somethings cooking: Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen? (WATCH)-ayh

    'Something's cooking': Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen? (WATCH)

    PM Modi to interact with women in Prayagraj today transfer Rs 1000 cr to 1.6 lakh SHG members gcw

    PM Modi to interact with women in Prayagraj today, transfer Rs 1000 cr to 1.6 lakh SHG members

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon
    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Video Icon
    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon