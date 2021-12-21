Did Kapil Dev receive Rs 5 crore to share 83 stories with Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan? Read this

Ahead of Kabir Khan's 83 release, we learned that the makers have allegedly given approximately Rs 15 crore to the original winning team for sharing their stories

Ranveer Singh's 83 is all set to release during Christmas weekend. It is said that the film has recreated a nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord's, London. During that match, India defeated West Indies to win their first-ever World Cup, which will arrive in cinemas on December 24.



Kabir Khan directs the film, featuring Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev. Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the team's manager, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

We learned from the latest reports on film 83 that the makers have shelled out around Rs 15 crore to the original winning team. It is also mentioned that Rs 5 crore went to Kapil Dev for his go-ahead. Also Read: Kabir Khan to Suniel Shetty to Diana Penty and more at '83' movie screening in Mumbai

Last week, we saw the trailer of 83 was featured at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also present at the event, and both got emotional during the moment. 83 team also took over the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah last week.