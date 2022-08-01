Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Ananya Panday cheat on Ishaan Khatter? Actor to reveal REAL reason on Koffee with Karan 7

    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    During Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya Panday acknowledged going on a "friendly date" with Vijay Deverakonda while dating Ishaan Khatter

    Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his Koffee debut in the seventh season of Karan Johar's talk programme Koffee With Karan, and the young man has shared a few photos of himself on Instagram to prove it. 
     

    Many people think the actor may reveal the cause for his split with Bollywood diva Ananya Panday while his fans are going crazy. 
     

    After the Liger actress told Karan Johar up front that she went on a date with Vijay Deverakonda while being in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter, rumours that the actress was cheating on him circulated. While dating Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday acknowledged going on a "friendly date" with Vijay Deverakonda.
     

    According to reports, Ishaan is getting ready to make his Koffee debut and will have a lot of fun. Of course, following the established pattern, the young man will spill the beans on his current romantic situation and split from Ananya Panday, which will be one of the show's major highlights. Ishaan will surprise his fans with his swag on the programme and be both sophisticated and cheeky simultaneously.  Also Read: Busty pictures: Janhvi Kapoor’s a splash of colours in a strappy gown; shows off cleavage

    Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's relationship:
    Ishaan and Ananya broke up after three years of dating. When they worked on the movie Khaali Peeli together, Ananya and Ishaan became good friends, and since then, they have been inseparable. Also Read: Salman Khan gets gun license for self-defence post-death threats (Report)

    Laxmii

    All Akshay Kumar fans were disappointed seeing him act in this bizarre comedy horror movie. The only thing appreciable was how swiftly Ashay Kumar picked up the character of a transgender. Apart from him, Sharad Kelkar stole the show. It was a waste of time with untimely jokes, a stupid storyline, and almost no comedy.

    When Ananya Panday recently said about regretting being in a relationship, people assumed she was referring to Ishaan because she dated just this actor for a long time. After dating Ishaan, Ananya grew close to both Shahid Kapoor and the Kapur family. However, things didn't last long, and the couple called it quits. Also Read: HOT & SEXY pictures, video: Kylie Jenner's bedroom photos go viral; don't miss them

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Singham fans; Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn are all set for the biggest cop film even; report RBA

    Singham 3: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn are all set for the biggest cop film ever

    Cute Video: Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur's dog enjoy 'Waat Laga Denge' song RBA

    Cute Video Alert: Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur's dog enjoy 'Waat Laga Denge' song

    After Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh, who's Next on Bear Grylls' List? Virat Kohli or Priyanka Chopra? Read this RBA

    After Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh, who's Next on Bear Grylls' List? Virat Kohli or Priyanka Chopra? Read this

    SHOCKING Was Salman Khan chased by 20 bikers with rods in hand during Hyderabad shoot? RBA

    SHOCKING: Was Salman Khan chased by 20 bikers with rods in hand during Hyderabad shoot?

    Salman Khan gets gun license for self-defence post-death threats (Report) RBA

    Salman Khan gets gun license for self-defence post-death threats (Report)

    Recent Stories

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India in table tennis controversy after men's coach put in charge during womens tie-ayh

    CWG 2022: India in table tennis controversy after men's coach supervises women's tie

    Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress MPs discusses inflation gcw

    Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress MPs

    Apple is planning to put ads in the App store s today tab gcw

    Apple is planning to put ads in the App Store’s Today tab

    Will Chelsea play spoilsport in Manchester United pursuit of Frenkie de Jong?-ayh

    Will Chelsea play spoilsport in Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong?

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here - adt

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon