Did Ananya Panday cheat on Ishaan Khatter? Actor to reveal REAL reason on Koffee with Karan 7

During Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya Panday acknowledged going on a "friendly date" with Vijay Deverakonda while dating Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his Koffee debut in the seventh season of Karan Johar's talk programme Koffee With Karan, and the young man has shared a few photos of himself on Instagram to prove it.



Many people think the actor may reveal the cause for his split with Bollywood diva Ananya Panday while his fans are going crazy.



After the Liger actress told Karan Johar up front that she went on a date with Vijay Deverakonda while being in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter, rumours that the actress was cheating on him circulated. While dating Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday acknowledged going on a "friendly date" with Vijay Deverakonda.



According to reports, Ishaan is getting ready to make his Koffee debut and will have a lot of fun. Of course, following the established pattern, the young man will spill the beans on his current romantic situation and split from Ananya Panday, which will be one of the show's major highlights. Ishaan will surprise his fans with his swag on the programme and be both sophisticated and cheeky simultaneously.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's relationship:

Ishaan and Ananya broke up after three years of dating. When they worked on the movie Khaali Peeli together, Ananya and Ishaan became good friends, and since then, they have been inseparable.

