Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth

Did Aamir Khan get married to Dangal co-actor Fatima Sana Shaikh? Is Fatima his third wife after Kiran Rao? Read to know all details related to the same right here.

A photo has been doing roundabouts on social media that shows that Fatima Sana Shaikh is Aamir Khan's third wife. The photo had ignited a lot of speculations among audiences that both the stars tied the knot secretly. The truth related to the viral photo is totally fake. You read it absolutely correct.



The photo was taken during the engagement of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. If you take a close look at the same, you shall see that it has been morphed. In the original photo, Aamir was standing next to Kiran Rao,his wife, who is known for her movie Dhobi Ghat.



The news related to the divorce of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao left all his friends and the entire film industry that left everyone heartbroken. A few days after their separation, rumours doing roundabouts that Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is in a relationship and will be getting married very soon.



Earlier on July 3, both Aamir and Kiran had released a statement where they had announced their separation and decision of ending their 15-year marriage. He also said that the duo would continue to remain parents to their son Azad Rao Khan. In a joint statement, they said that in these 15 beautiful years together, they have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and his relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now they would like to begin a new chapter in their lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.' Aamir also added. Aamir also had added that their relationship has changed. But they are still with each other, so no one should think anything else.


