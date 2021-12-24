  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth

    First Published Dec 24, 2021, 9:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Dangal co-actor Fatima Sana Shaikh? Is Fatima his third wife after Kiran Rao?  Read to know all details related to the same right here.

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth SCJ

    A photo has been doing roundabouts on social media that shows that Fatima Sana Shaikh is Aamir Khan's third wife. The photo had ignited a lot of speculations among audiences that both the stars tied the knot secretly. The truth related to the viral photo is totally fake. You read it absolutely correct.
     

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth SCJ

    The photo was taken during the engagement of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. If you take a close look at the same, you shall see that it has been morphed. In the original photo, Aamir was standing next to Kiran Rao,his wife, who is known for her movie Dhobi Ghat.
     

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth SCJ

    The news related to the divorce of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao left all his friends and the entire film industry that left everyone heartbroken. A few days after their separation, rumours doing roundabouts that Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is in a relationship and will be getting married very soon.  

     

    Also read: Fatima Sana Sheikh skates her worries away, actress trips but gets the trick right; Watch video
     

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth SCJ

    Earlier on July 3, both Aamir and Kiran had released a statement where they had announced their separation and decision of ending their 15-year marriage. He also said that the duo would continue to remain parents to their son Azad Rao Khan. In a joint statement, they said that in these  15 beautiful years together, they have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and his relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now they would  like to begin a new chapter in their lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.' Aamir also added. Aamir also had added that their relationship has changed. But they are still with each other, so no one should think anything else.

    Also read: Take a look at Fatima Sana Shaikh's routine, from skating to dancing
     

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth SCJ

    On the work front, the actor shall next be seen in the much anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m followers on Instagram drb

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m fans on Instagram

    Urfi Javed trolled yet again for wearing a cut paste sorts dress trolls ask if a rat ate her dress drb

    Urfi Javed's revealing blue cobweb top and matching shorts screams fashion horror

    Vivian Richards daughter Masaba Gupta has a regret, check out what it is SCJ

    Vivian Richards daughter Masaba Gupta has a regret, check out what it is

    Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is a 'light catcher' [Photos] SCJ

    Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is a 'light catcher' [Photos]

    Kareen Kapoor Khan' genome sequencing report for Omicron out, tests negative

    Kareen Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron out; actress tests negative

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am-dnm

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am

    Round-up 2021: From farm laws repeal to free COVID vaccination, major decisions taken by Modi govt this year-dnm

    Round-up 2021: From farm laws repeal to free COVID vaccination, major decisions taken by Modi govt this year

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Centre warns people against lowering guard, says world witnessing fourth surge of COVID-19-dnm

    Centre warns people against lowering guard, says world witnessing fourth surge of COVID-19

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m followers on Instagram drb

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m fans on Instagram

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon