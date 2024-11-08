Dhoom Dhaam REVIEW: Is Chetan Krishna, Hebah Patel's film worth watching? Read on

Dhoom Dhaam, the latest movie starring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel, is a love and family entertainer. Let's find out how the film fares in this review.

This Friday witnesses a flurry of small film releases, exceeding ten. Among these, 'Dhoom Dhaam' stands out with some buzz. Starring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel, the film also features Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Pruthviraj, and Gopuraju Ramana in key roles. Directed by Sai Kishore Macha, the movie is produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Frameworks banner. Notably, renowned writer Gopi Mohan provided the story and screenplay. Released today, November 8th, does it captivate the audience? Let's find out in this review.

Story:

Karthik (Chetan Krishna) adores his father, Ramaraju (Sai Kumar), and the feeling is mutual. They share everything. Karthik loves Suhana (Hebah Patel), but she pretends ignorance. He travels to Poland for personal work, and Suhana follows, pursuing him. Karthik avoids her, aware of her bet to make him fall in love. She aims to divert his affection from his father and focus it on her. Knowing this, Karthik distances himself and agrees to marry a girl chosen by his father. However, he can't tolerate her deceitful traditional facade and rekindles his love for Suhana. They enjoy their romance, and Suhana informs her father. Karthik avoids introducing him when they return to India for his cousin Suhas's (Vennela Kishore) wedding. Suhana's paternal uncle (Gopuraju Ramana) and his brothers (Banerjee) are shocked to see Karthik and his friends (Praveen, Naveen Neni), enraged and wanting revenge. Suhas insists on respecting his cousin, leading to conflict. Why does Karthik fear them? Why are Suhana's parents angry? What happened in the past? Did Suhas's wedding proceed? The rest of the story unfolds.

Analysis:

Good family entertainers are rare these days. With the current trend favoring action, raw, and rustic stories, filmmakers are focusing on those genres. 'Dhoom Dhaam' attempts to fill this void with a clean love story, family elements, and emotions. The makers, writer Gopi Mohan and director Sai Kishore Macha, deserve appreciation for this effort. The film is a clean entertainer, suitable for all audiences. The love track avoids vulgarity. The father-son emotions, father-daughter bonding, and family ties are seamlessly integrated. The first half revolves around the lead pair's love track, with bets, pranks, and funny scenes, mostly set in Poland. These scenes are somewhat regular, but the love scenes between Chetan and Hebah are funny, feel-good, and romantic, though occasionally routine. Praveen's comedy provides some relief, and the scenes between the heroine's friends and Praveen are hilarious.

The twist before the interval is engaging, marking the start of the actual story. The hero and his friends are shocked to learn Suhana's father's identity, leading to a captivating flashback. Vennela Kishore's entry in the second half steers the film towards comedy. His hilarious performance carries the second half. The padding artists add a colorful touch. The parents' anger and Vennela Kishore's intervention resemble 'Maryada Ramanna,' offering routine yet hilarious scenes. The climax ending is unexpected. While the funny scenes work, some feel forced. The first half could have benefited from a stronger track. The story is predictable, lacking twists and turns, and the dialogues are regular. The love track also feels routine. A fresher approach to the story and screenplay would have been beneficial. However, it's a time-pass, laugh-out-loud entertainer without expectations.

Cast:

Chetan Krishna delivers a good performance, showing improvement as an actor. His hard work is evident. He has potential for further growth with content-driven films. Hebah Patel shines as a commercial heroine after a long time, reprising her star-making love track persona. She impresses with her beauty and acting. Their pairing works well. Sai Kumar excels as the hero's father. Vennela Kishore is a major asset, essentially the second hero, carrying the second half. Harshini's dual-shaded role is impactful. The comedy by Gopuraju Ramana, et al. is hilarious. The supporting cast performs well.

Crew:

Gopi Sunder's music is a major asset, with songs comparable to big-hero films. The background score is equally good, adding a fresh feel. Siddharth Ramaswamy's camerawork is excellent, with colorful visuals. Editor Amar Reddy delivers a sharp cut. The art work is good, and the production values are high, evident in every frame. Director Sai Kishore Macha's direction is another asset. While the story is somewhat regular, he presents it engagingly. He successfully makes the predictable elements work, breaking the stereotype associated with Srinu Vytla's team. The focus on fun is successful. A fresher story would have been better, and the first half needed better design. Overall, he showcases his directorial skills and achieves considerable success. Finally: A time-pass love, comedy, and family entertainer. Rating: 2.75 Cast - Chetan Krishna, Hebah Patel, Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Gopuraju Ramana, et al. Technical Team - [Translated list of crew members]

