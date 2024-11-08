Dhanush: Busiest Tamil actor with 12 movies in the pipeline

Kollywood Actor Dhanush has become the top actor with the most films lined up in Tamil cinema.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

Kollywood Actors

While the beginning of this year was a bit dull for Tamil cinema, the second half saw several super hit films. Commercially and content-wise, Tamil films shone on the global stage. Not just big-budget films, but also small-budget films like "Rubber Ball", "Black", "Maharaja", and "Banana" elevated Tamil cinema globally. In that respect, a popular actor, having already released two films this year, is now working on several projects.

article_image2

Dhanush

That actor is none other than the popular actor and director Dhanush. He has already released "Captain Miller", directed by Arun Matheswaran, at the beginning of this year, followed by his own directorial venture, "Raayan". Furthermore, films like "Kubera" and "Idly Kadai" are currently in production.

article_image3

Actor Dhanush

Let's take a look at the films currently in Dhanush's lineup. His third directorial venture is "Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam". He has also completed acting in "Kubera", directed by Sekhar Kammula. His fourth directorial project is "Idly Kadai", which is expected to begin soon. He is set to star in the biopic of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran. He will also soon star in a Bollywood film directed by Anand L. Rai. These are the officially announced projects.

article_image4

Asuran

Dhanush will star in a film produced by Vels Film International with Vignesh Raja, the director of "Por Thozhil". He is also involved in projects with director Rajkumar Periasamy and Goplan Cinemas, H. Vinoth and Seven Screen Studio after "Thalapathy 69", and director Thamizh of "Rubber Ball" with Done Pictures. He will also star in Mari Selvaraj's big-budget film and Vetri Maaran's "Vada Chennai 2". There are also reports of him working on a project with director Chidambaram of "Manjal Veyil Boys".

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read

Vijay Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother RBA

'Vijay's Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother

Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price dmn

Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price

Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats ATG

Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video) RBA

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video)

Recent Stories

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots dmn

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots

cricket Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test scr

Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

Love gardening Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature anr

Love gardening? Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management vkp

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon