Dhanush: Busiest Tamil actor with 12 movies in the pipeline

Kollywood Actor Dhanush has become the top actor with the most films lined up in Tamil cinema.

Kollywood Actors

While the beginning of this year was a bit dull for Tamil cinema, the second half saw several super hit films. Commercially and content-wise, Tamil films shone on the global stage. Not just big-budget films, but also small-budget films like "Rubber Ball", "Black", "Maharaja", and "Banana" elevated Tamil cinema globally. In that respect, a popular actor, having already released two films this year, is now working on several projects.

Dhanush

That actor is none other than the popular actor and director Dhanush. He has already released "Captain Miller", directed by Arun Matheswaran, at the beginning of this year, followed by his own directorial venture, "Raayan". Furthermore, films like "Kubera" and "Idly Kadai" are currently in production.

Actor Dhanush

Let's take a look at the films currently in Dhanush's lineup. His third directorial venture is "Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam". He has also completed acting in "Kubera", directed by Sekhar Kammula. His fourth directorial project is "Idly Kadai", which is expected to begin soon. He is set to star in the biopic of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran. He will also soon star in a Bollywood film directed by Anand L. Rai. These are the officially announced projects.

Asuran

Dhanush will star in a film produced by Vels Film International with Vignesh Raja, the director of "Por Thozhil". He is also involved in projects with director Rajkumar Periasamy and Goplan Cinemas, H. Vinoth and Seven Screen Studio after "Thalapathy 69", and director Thamizh of "Rubber Ball" with Done Pictures. He will also star in Mari Selvaraj's big-budget film and Vetri Maaran's "Vada Chennai 2". There are also reports of him working on a project with director Chidambaram of "Manjal Veyil Boys".

Latest Videos