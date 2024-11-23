Devayani Net Worth: Know about actress' property, car collection, filmography and more

Devayani Net Worth, Farm House, Car Collection: This compilation explores the net worth, house, and car collection of the once-reigning actress Devayani.

First Published Nov 23, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

Devayani Net Worth, Farm House, Car Collection: Born and raised in Maharashtra, Devayani was embraced by Tamil cinema. Her Tamil debut was 'Thotta Chinungi'.

Devayani in 'Kadhal Kottai'

Devayani starred opposite Ajith in 'Kadhal Kottai', a film about love at first sight, even without seeing each other. Actress Devayani's performance in 'Kadhal Kottai' earned her a Tamil Nadu State Award.

Devayani's Filmography

Devayani played a character who becomes an IAS officer after marrying Sarathkumar against her parents' wishes in 'Suryavamsam'. Devayani has acted alongside leading actors like Vijay, Ajith, Vikram, Kamal Haasan, and Mammootty.

Devayani's Love Story

She dated filmmaker Rajakumaran, with whom she had collaborated on several films over several years. Their parents did not approve of their romance, so the pair eloped and married quietly on April 9, 2001. She also acted in the TV serial Kolangal.

Devayani's Family and Cars

Devayani reportedly has a net worth of Rs. 15 crores, a house in Chennai, a farmhouse in Anthiyur, and cars like Benz and Skoda.

Devayani's Farmhouse in Anthiyur

Devayani's farmhouse spans two acres and features fruit trees, sandalwood trees, coconut trees, and a beetroot farm.

