    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: A look at iconic celebrity maternity shoots by B-Town's fashionistas

    Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone recently shared her maternity shoot on her Instagram. The couple looks amazing and the pictures of Deepika and her adorable baby bump are among the most iconic shoots of all time. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 8:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone recently posted breathtaking maternal photos on her Instagram and the fans can't keep calm. The mom-to-be looked amazing in the pictures and the couple together are serving major GOALS!

    Now that the couple is ready to welcome the baby in September, let's take a glimpse into some of the most iconic maternal shoots of B-Town fashionistas. 

    article_image2

    The Kalki 2898 AD actress is glowing in the maternity shoot with her effortless grace and style. Deepika is adorning a sheer black skintight dress showing off her perfect baby bump. 

    article_image3

    The 38-year-old also wore a flowy-lacey net dress with her hair down. Deepika's mesmerizing flair is a visual spectacle leaving all the viewers speechless. 

    article_image4

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt showed off her baby bump in a golden copper gown with natural makeup and breezy beautiful hair. 

    article_image5

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Bebo left everyone speechless with her sporty and fun maternal shoot with Puma. Kareena brought the gym chic to the table and shared pictures of her in a pink workout outfit exuding her never-ending charm and beauty. 

    article_image6

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma showed off her growing baby bump in a beautiful black polka-dot dress with a touch of girl-next-door and chic style. 

    article_image7

    Sonam Kapoor

    The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor served regal vibes with her ivory gown with stunning matching pearls. 

