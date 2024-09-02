Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: A look at iconic celebrity maternity shoots by B-Town's fashionistas

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone recently shared her maternity shoot on her Instagram. The couple looks amazing and the pictures of Deepika and her adorable baby bump are among the most iconic shoots of all time.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone recently posted breathtaking maternal photos on her Instagram and the fans can't keep calm. The mom-to-be looked amazing in the pictures and the couple together are serving major GOALS! Now that the couple is ready to welcome the baby in September, let's take a glimpse into some of the most iconic maternal shoots of B-Town fashionistas.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress is glowing in the maternity shoot with her effortless grace and style. Deepika is adorning a sheer black skintight dress showing off her perfect baby bump.

The 38-year-old also wore a flowy-lacey net dress with her hair down. Deepika's mesmerizing flair is a visual spectacle leaving all the viewers speechless.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt showed off her baby bump in a golden copper gown with natural makeup and breezy beautiful hair.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo left everyone speechless with her sporty and fun maternal shoot with Puma. Kareena brought the gym chic to the table and shared pictures of her in a pink workout outfit exuding her never-ending charm and beauty.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma showed off her growing baby bump in a beautiful black polka-dot dress with a touch of girl-next-door and chic style.

Sonam Kapoor

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor served regal vibes with her ivory gown with stunning matching pearls.

