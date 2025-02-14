Daveed REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Antony Varghese, Vijayaraghavan starrer action drama

Daveed Twitter REVIEW: Take a look at the audiences reaction to Antony Varghese, Vijayaraghavan's starrer and Govind Vishnu starrer action movie

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

The highly anticipated Malayalam language film starring Antony Varghese, Mo Ismail, Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan released in theatres today on February 14 2025. The film has been directed by Govind Vishnu and co-written by Deepu Rajeevan

budget 2025
article_image2

Production and Filming

The Malayalam action film Daveed was produced by Century Max John Mary Productions LLP in collaboration with Panorama Studios, Aby Alex Abraham, and Tom Joseph. It was officially announced on November 23, 2023, and filming began on June 24, 2024, across multiple locations, including Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam.

article_image3

Cast and Crew

The movie featured a talented ensemble cast, including Antony Varghese, Lijomol, Vijayaraghavan, Mo Ismail, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Jess Kukku, and Kichu Tellus. Additionally, Vineeth Thattil, Achu Baby John, and Anna Rajan played significant roles. Govind Vishnu directed the film, with Deepu Rajeevan and Govind Vishnu handling the screenplay

article_image4

Technical Aspects

The soundtrack and background score were composed by Justin Varghese, while Salu K. Thomas was responsible for cinematography. Rakesh Cherumadam took charge of editing, and PC Stunts handled the action choreography. Other key contributors included sound designer Renganaath Ravee, production designer Rajesh P. Velayudhan, and costume designers Merlin Lizabeth and Pradeep Kadakasery
 

article_image5

Visuals and Post-Production

The teaser was edited by Linto Kurian, and DI (Digital Intermediate) was managed by Color Planet Studios, with Ramesh CP as the colorist. The film's VFX was created by Coconut Bunch, and stills were captured by Jan Joseph George and Rafi Kollam. Publicity design was done by Tenpoint, and digital branding was managed by Friday Patient

article_image6

Additional Crew and Promotions

Several professionals contributed to the film’s success, including finance controller Dineep David and PRO Akshay Prakash. Associate directors Vaisakh Shobana Krishnan, Sudheesh KD, and Saneeth Beena Radhakrishnan played a key role in supporting the direction team. With extensive promotions and high expectations, Daveed generated significant buzz ahead of its theatrical release

