Cuteness Alert! Kim Kardashian shares her kids photos as they head to school; North West is all grown up

Kim Kardashian shares her four kids—Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North West—with ex-Kanye West. The SKIMS founder's four kids are heading back to school! "School daze are upon us," Kardashian wrote in her caption. Check photos here

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder published a series of images on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 17, as she celebrated all four of her children's first day of school. Kardashian initially uploaded a selfie of her family of five, which was taken by her 11-year-old daughter, North.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The snapshot showed her three other children, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 6, and Saint, 8, laughing and standing outside.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The delighted mother also uploaded a photo of all four of her children together and a family portrait with Kardashian raising a peace sign and North towering taller than her mother.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"School daze are upon us," Kardashian wrote in her caption on Instagram, where she shared all the pictures



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kardashian stated on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August that her children had been attempting to set up dates for her.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In July, the mother of four appeared as a guest on the She MD podcast, where she discussed her psoriasis battles and the skin disease she handed along to her son. "It came from my mom, went to me … and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly," The Kardashians star said.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"We got it under control," she also mentioned her young one's ailment, which causes pigment loss in particular regions of the skin.

Latest Videos