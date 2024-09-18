Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cuteness Alert! Kim Kardashian shares her kids photos as they head to school; North West is all grown up

    Kim Kardashian shares her four kids—Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North West—with ex-Kanye West. The SKIMS founder's four kids are heading back to school! "School daze are upon us," Kardashian wrote in her caption. Check photos here

    Sep 18, 2024

    The 43-year-old SKIMS founder published a series of images on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 17, as she celebrated all four of her children's first day of school. Kardashian initially uploaded a selfie of her family of five, which was taken by her 11-year-old daughter, North.

    The snapshot showed her three other children, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 6, and Saint, 8, laughing and standing outside.

    The delighted mother also uploaded a photo of all four of her children together and a family portrait with Kardashian raising a peace sign and North towering taller than her mother. 

    "School daze are upon us," Kardashian wrote in her caption on Instagram, where she shared all the pictures 
     

    Kardashian stated on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August that her children had been attempting to set up dates for her.

    In July, the mother of four appeared as a guest on the She MD podcast, where she discussed her psoriasis battles and the skin disease she handed along to her son. "It came from my mom, went to me … and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly," The Kardashians star said.

    "We got it under control," she also mentioned her young one's ailment, which causes pigment loss in particular regions of the skin.

