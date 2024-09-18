Cristiano Ronaldo‘s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez copying Kim Kardashian? Check out looks from Netflix show

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has posted some new photos on Instagram. She is receiving positive feedback for the photos, and her followers are thrilled with her new style.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has posted some new photos on Instagram. The photos are receiving a lot of positive feedback, and her followers are really thrilled with her new style.

In the star-studded family, it is not simply the famous player who earns money. Georgina, also known as Ronaldo's wife, has been openly addressed as his spouse by the sportsman in various recordings.

Georgina took a step towards achieving her own standing in life. She secured a contract with a streaming provider to create a program about her personal life.

Georgina's recent images show off her new hairdo, transforming her black locks into a sleek blonde appearance.

She appeared in a figure-hugging garment with newspaper print, and in other photos, she donned ensembles with beautiful cutouts.

Her fans and follwers were eager to praise her new look, complimenting her attractiveness regardless of hair colour. Some writers even noted that her present appearance mirrored that of model Kim Kardashian.

Reality show Georgina provides details of her life, from socialising with friends and attending high-profile events to travelling and doing housework. During one sad occasion, she frankly acknowledged her previous miscarriages.

Latest Videos