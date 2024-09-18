Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo‘s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez copying Kim Kardashian? Check out looks from Netflix show

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has posted some new photos on Instagram. She is receiving positive feedback for the photos, and her followers are thrilled with her new style.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has posted some new photos on Instagram. The photos are receiving a lot of positive feedback, and her followers are really thrilled with her new style.

    article_image2

    In the star-studded family, it is not simply the famous player who earns money. Georgina, also known as Ronaldo's wife, has been openly addressed as his spouse by the sportsman in various recordings.

    article_image3

    Georgina took a step towards achieving her own standing in life. She secured a contract with a streaming provider to create a program about her personal life.

    article_image4

    Georgina's recent images show off her new hairdo, transforming her black locks into a sleek blonde appearance.

    article_image5

    She appeared in a figure-hugging garment with newspaper print, and in other photos, she donned ensembles with beautiful cutouts.

    article_image6

    Her fans and follwers were eager to praise her new look, complimenting her attractiveness regardless of hair colour. Some writers even noted that her present appearance mirrored that of model Kim Kardashian.

    article_image7

    Reality show Georgina provides details of her life, from socialising with friends and attending high-profile events to travelling and doing housework. During one sad occasion, she frankly acknowledged her previous miscarriages.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja's 'jamta nahi' remark about him and Kashmera Shah RTM

    Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja’s ‘jamta nahi’ remark about him and Kashmera Shah

    'It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi claims no action film compares to his 'Yudhra' RTM

    ‘It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi claims no action film compares to his 'Yudhra'

    'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast RTM

    'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast

    Why did Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan divorce? Zayed Khan shares SHOCKING deets ATG

    Why did Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan divorce? Zayed Khan shares SHOCKING deets

    [WATCH] Alia Bhatt responds to Kapil Sharma's tease about 'the girl before her' in Ranbir Kapoor's life RTM

    [WATCH] Alia Bhatt responds to Kapil Sharma’s tease about 'the girl before her' in Ranbir Kapoor’s life

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Army public school in Ashok Nagar receives bomb threat via email police launch probe vkp

    Bengaluru: Army public school in Ashok Nagar receives bomb threat via email, police launch probe

    Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja's 'jamta nahi' remark about him and Kashmera Shah RTM

    Krushna Abhishek breaks silence on mami Sunita Ahuja’s ‘jamta nahi’ remark about him and Kashmera Shah

    Langar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on PM Modi's 74th Birthday anr

    Ajmer: Langar with 4000 kg sweet rice organized on PM Modi's birthday

    Vastu tips: Where to keep broom for prosperity and positive energy? dmn

    Vastu tips: Where to keep broom for prosperity and positive energy?

    NPS Pension planning: How to secure retirement with Rs 50,000 pension monthly? vkp

    NPS Pension planning: How to secure retirement with Rs 50,000 pension monthly?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon