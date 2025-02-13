Chiranjeevi reveals two heroes who could perfectly lead 'Gang Leader' sequel; Read on

Which actors could take on the sequel to the 90s blockbuster Gang Leader? Who could carry forward the Megastar's legacy? Chiranjeevi reveals his top two choices.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Megastar Chiranjeevi has numerous blockbuster films. Some remain evergreen in the film industry. Gang Leader is one such film that thrills both past and present generations.

Fans were delighted to see the Megastar in this film. Directed by Vijaya Bapineedu, Gang Leader created a new trend. Youth styles changed. Many tried to dance like the Megastar. Many entered the film industry after watching Gang Leader. The songs are super hits, still thrilling the youth.

Bappi Lahiri's music never gets old. Gang Leader is ultimate. Young actors are hesitant to make a part 2. Actors and directors are afraid of maintaining the Gang Leader image.

Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi himself are considering continuing this film. Chiranjeevi has reportedly told close associates that only two people can make part 2. Who are these two actors? Chiru has said Ram Charan would be good for Gang Leader part 2.

Chiru has reportedly said that Jr NTR is another actor who could do this film well, along with Ram Charan. It's uncertain who will make part 2. If Ram Charan does it, it will undoubtedly be a mega celebration.

