Chhaava REVIEW: Is Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's historic-action movie worth the hype? CHECK

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release on February 14. The film, based on the Marathi novel by Shivaji Sawant, tells the story of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. With a stellar cast and gripping storyline, this historical drama has generated significant buzz among fans.



Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The movie also stars Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Diana Penty in key roles, adding depth to the historical narrative.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie's trailer has created a lot of excitement, and fans are eager to see Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of the brave Maratha king. It also marks his first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna.

As Chhaava gears up for its release, early reviews have started pouring in, with fans praising the performances and the film's scale. The chemistry between Vicky and Rashmika has been a major highlight, and audiences are excited to witness their fresh pairing on screen.



