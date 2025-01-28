Chhaava: Director Laxman Utekar agrees to remove 'Lezim' dance scene after controversy; Read on

The Marathi movie Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, faced controversy over a 'lezim' dance scene featuring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Following protests, the director agreed to remove the scene.



The most anticipated Marathi movie Chhaava has found itself in the midst of controversy following the release of its trailer. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. However, a particular scene featuring the Maratha king performing the 'lezim' dance after a battle victory has sparked strong reactions.

Activists and political leaders, including Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, raised concerns about the depiction, calling it disrespectful to the revered historical figure. The filmmakers, especially Utekar, clarified that the dance sequence was intended to showcase the youthful spirit of Sambhaji Maharaj in his early twenties, but they understood the sensitivities involved.



Utekar, while defending his creative vision, agreed to remove the controversial scene to avoid further tension. He reiterated that his portrayal was meant to honor the king, not to distort history or offend anyone’s sentiments. His comments also pointed out that creativity in filmmaking should be balanced with respect for cultural figures.



This controversy mirrors a past incident when a book made disparaging remarks about Sambhaji Maharaj, but it didn't face the same level of public protest. The ongoing debate highlights the challenges filmmakers face in depicting historical figures and balancing creative freedom with public expectations.



