Cardi B, Offset divorce: Singer lashes out on her ex-husband rapper online saying 'F**k off...'

Cardi B and Offset, who married in 2017, have three children together--Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 3-month-old newborn girl--and have weathered a rocky relationship riddled with public drama, including a prior divorce filing in 2020 before their brief reunion.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 6:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

Cardi B again found herself at odds with her estranged husband, Offset, as the couple's divorce fight heated. Cardi B, who filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024, used social media to demand that he sign the divorce papers immediately. This followed a contentious conversation on platform X (previously Twitter), in which the rapper appeared to critique Cardi's recent behaviour.

article_image2

Image: Instagram

The former couple, who divorced in July of this year after six years of marriage, had a turbulent relationship marked by social media assaults and adultery charges against one other. However, things turned bad as the two had another online altercation, with Cardi B even requesting Offset to sign the divorce papers. 

In a harsh response, the WAP diva refused to take the slander lying down, instead demanding that her husband sign the divorce papers and let her go, to which Offset replied that he would only sign them if he was given custody of their children.

article_image3

In a now-deleted tweet, Offset wrote, “Nobody wins when the fam fight stops capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the h*e. It ain’t the look u a fire woman good music but you focus on d**k and tryna make me look bad focus bra this shit is whack from us both honestly. Drop the album and go up." 

Lashing back hard, Cardi wrote, “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about? You sound like a dummy..trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F**k off and sign the papers TODAY."

article_image4

The Migos rapper said he would sign them after she splits custody of the children.

The furious altercation erupted only a few days after the two were seen partying at a Miami club to celebrate Offset's birthday. Earlier this month, Cardi B revealed details about her current relationship with Offset, stating that their tensions had subsided, only to become embroiled in another internet feud.  

article_image5

Image: Getty Images

“We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy, We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re healthy co-parenting," " she said on a live X Spaces audio broadcast.

article_image6

Image: Instagram

The 32-year-old, who has children Kulture, Wave, and a three-month-old newborn girl with Offset, reminisced on their difficulties after filing for divorce this year. “For the past three months, it has been drama, arguments, and craziness. But for this week, it’s been eight days and thee is no drama. It is getting to a point where everybody is moving on healthy."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support RBA

Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support

Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on NTI

Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on

My character is spotless...', Pakistani news anchor reacts to S*X video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

'My character is spotless...', Pakistani news anchor reacts to S*X video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

WATCH Malaika Arora spends time with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and family (VIDEO) RBA

WATCH: Malaika Arora spends time with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and family (VIDEO)

PHOTOS Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is all about LOVE, fashion and fitness RBA

PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is all about LOVE, fashion and fitness

Recent Stories

Russia made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India AJR

Russia-made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India

Tesla Stock Rebounds Pre-Market After Worst Day In Over 2 Months: Retail Bearishness Eases Slightly

Tesla Stock Rebounds Pre-Market After Worst Day In Over 2 Months: Retail Bearishness Eases Slightly

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star NTI

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star NTI

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

Mahakumbh 2025: Health dept's 24x7 vigil for mosquito and fly control AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Health dept's 24x7 vigil for mosquito and fly control

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon