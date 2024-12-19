Cardi B, Offset divorce: Singer lashes out on her ex-husband rapper online saying 'F**k off...'

Cardi B and Offset, who married in 2017, have three children together--Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 3-month-old newborn girl--and have weathered a rocky relationship riddled with public drama, including a prior divorce filing in 2020 before their brief reunion.

Cardi B again found herself at odds with her estranged husband, Offset, as the couple's divorce fight heated. Cardi B, who filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024, used social media to demand that he sign the divorce papers immediately. This followed a contentious conversation on platform X (previously Twitter), in which the rapper appeared to critique Cardi's recent behaviour.

The former couple, who divorced in July of this year after six years of marriage, had a turbulent relationship marked by social media assaults and adultery charges against one other. However, things turned bad as the two had another online altercation, with Cardi B even requesting Offset to sign the divorce papers. In a harsh response, the WAP diva refused to take the slander lying down, instead demanding that her husband sign the divorce papers and let her go, to which Offset replied that he would only sign them if he was given custody of their children.

In a now-deleted tweet, Offset wrote, “Nobody wins when the fam fight stops capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the h*e. It ain’t the look u a fire woman good music but you focus on d**k and tryna make me look bad focus bra this shit is whack from us both honestly. Drop the album and go up." Lashing back hard, Cardi wrote, “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about? You sound like a dummy..trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F**k off and sign the papers TODAY."

The Migos rapper said he would sign them after she splits custody of the children. The furious altercation erupted only a few days after the two were seen partying at a Miami club to celebrate Offset's birthday. Earlier this month, Cardi B revealed details about her current relationship with Offset, stating that their tensions had subsided, only to become embroiled in another internet feud.

“We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy, We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re healthy co-parenting," " she said on a live X Spaces audio broadcast.

The 32-year-old, who has children Kulture, Wave, and a three-month-old newborn girl with Offset, reminisced on their difficulties after filing for divorce this year. “For the past three months, it has been drama, arguments, and craziness. But for this week, it’s been eight days and thee is no drama. It is getting to a point where everybody is moving on healthy."

