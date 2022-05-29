Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks like a QUEEN in white ruffled saree at closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone wears a white gown. Take a peek as we assemble all of her amazing outfits from this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika Padukone was the centre of attention at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Fans anticipated her beautiful outfits at the famous film festival, where she was a member of the elite jury this year.



As the celebration came to a close, the Gehraiyaan actress wore an Abu Jani, and Sandeep Khosla fusion ruffled saree.



As she exited the event, the actress took to Instagram to show off her dress. On the last day, she dressed in ethnic attire and oozed elegance. The pearl collar by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, which was the main point of the ensemble, completed the look. The actress accessorised her ensemble with circular earrings and a sleek bun.



Deepika Padukone looks majestic in this ensemble. Shaleena Nathani did her hair and Shaleena Nathani did her make-up. Dolly Jain draped the actress, while Sandhya Shekar applied her make-up.