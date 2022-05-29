Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks like a QUEEN in white ruffled saree at closing ceremony

    First Published May 29, 2022, 9:55 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone wears a white gown. Take a peek as we assemble all of her amazing outfits from this year's Cannes Film Festival.

    Deepika Padukone was the centre of attention at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Fans anticipated her beautiful outfits at the famous film festival, where she was a member of the elite jury this year. 
     

    As the celebration came to a close, the Gehraiyaan actress wore an Abu Jani, and Sandeep Khosla fusion ruffled saree.
     

    The actress accessorised her ensemble with circular earrings and a sleek bun. The actress was dubbed "the queen," and many people remarked on how well she pulled off the appearance. Her appearance wowed fans as well.
     

    As she exited the event, the actress took to Instagram to show off her dress. On the last day, she dressed in ethnic attire and oozed elegance. The pearl collar by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, which was the main point of the ensemble, completed the look. The actress accessorised her ensemble with circular earrings and a sleek bun.
     

    Fans were in awe of her look as well. The actress was hailed as the queen, and many commented on how she slayed the look. One fan wrote, “Loved every Cannes look of yours!!!” Another commented, “Why so beautiful?” Another called her ‘royal’.
     

    Deepika Padukone looks majestic in this ensemble. Shaleena Nathani did her hair and Shaleena Nathani did her make-up. Dolly Jain draped the actress, while Sandhya Shekar applied her make-up. Also Read: Hot and sexy Disha Patani flaunts cleavage in sultry black corset

     

    On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a lot of projects lined up. After appearing in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, the actress will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Paathan. She will also appear alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter and Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's next film.

