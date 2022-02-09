  • Facebook
    BRITS Awards 2022: 7 skimpy, scanty dresses that stars wore on the red carpet; see pics

    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
    The Brit Awards 2022 were announced on Tuesday at London’s The O2 Arena. The fashion game at the red carpet was a hit as well a miss Check out these 7 scanty dresses that the celebs wore for the award ceremony.

    Image: Getty Images

    Tuesday saw functions of two of the most prestigious awards shows – the 94th Academy Awards nominations 2022 and Brit Awards 2022. While the former awards nomination was streamed online, Brit Awards 2022 were held in London, United Kingdom at The O2 Arena. The award ceremony was a glitzy affair as stars graced the red carpet with their presence. From Adele to Ashley Roberts to Maya Jama, the ladies of the night were all present at the function. And when it's a red-carpet event, all eyes are on the fashion. AT the Brit Awards 2022 there were some hit and miss moments. While Adele rocked a pretty black gown, Ashley Roberts wore a braless black cutout dress. Here are seven skimpy dresses that shout horror.

    Image: Getty Images

    Tallia Storm wore the most bizarre dress for the function. Tallia’s outfit appeared like some pieces of cloth stitched to cover just the right parts of the body. Tallia’s attire grabbed the eyeballs at the function. She wore black stilettoes and a statement neckpiece to accessories her look.

    Image: Getty Images

    Ashley Roberts went bold and braless with her black cutout dress. As Ashley walked in, all the gawking eyes fell on Ashley’s risky thigh-slit dress that partly revealed her breasts.

    Image: Getty Images

    Maya Jama was the presenter of the awards ceremony. She wore a Kyle De’VOlle black crop top and Monot’s co-ord skirt. For accessories, she wore Bvlgari jewels.

    Image: Getty Images

    Abby Roberts opted for a gothic look for her appearance at the Brits Awards 2022. She wore a black bodycon inside, and a sheer black dress over it. Abby’s look was a lot dramatic with bold red lips and dark eyes. She kept her hair open in soft curls.

    Image: Getty Images

    Raye wore a shimmery tangerine slip-on dress. While the dress appeared without any cuts from the front, the side came with a slit from top to bottom. She matched her dress with similar coloured stilettoes and big round earrings.

    Image: Getty Images

    Jamie Winstone wore a glitzy-blingy dress for the awards ceremony. Her dress had fur on it and was a little over the knees. Jamie’s dress had a transparent fabric running from the middle showing off her skin. She wore black-lacy boots beneath the dress.

    Image: Getty Images

    Oti Mabuse wore a metallic dress with deep cuts and black straps. The dress had a slit in the front. Oti Mabuse wore golden stilettoes to match her look. For accessories, she chose to keep it to a minimum a couple of rings and round earrings.

