Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra Movie Review: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli said, "Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film is..."

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli saw Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film. Rajamouli has given us some excellent insight from a director's perspective that will leave you amazed.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie stills

    Brahmastra is now one of Bollywood's most awaited films. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been in the works for over a decade. Ayan Mukerji and the cast have gone above and beyond to create a realm of visual grandeur. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Brahmastra's music, graphics, actors, mystery, and VFX have been the buzz of the town since the teasers were published. And as the film nears its release date, promotions are taking place around the country. At one such promotional event, RRR director SS Rajamouli discussed his thoughts on the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor film.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Brahmastra review by SS Rajamouli: 
    Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, and Nagarjuna Akkineni were recently seen promoting Brahmastra in Chennai. During a promotional event, the Baahubali director showered accolades on Ayan Mukerji, saying that building the universe that Ayan has created is difficult.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rajamouli stated that in Brahmastra, he established power but with limitations, allowing for future parts to highlight the struggle and final triumph of virtue over evil. Rajamouli maintained that it is not an easy job and that Ayan's creation is not a fairy tale. Rajamouli stated that Ayan created the film for a commercial audience.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie stills

    At the recent event in Chennai, Rajamouli also shared his thoughts about Brahmastra. SS Rajamouli claimed that, of all the astras shown in the film, Ayan Mukerji has proved love to be the most powerful. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Ayan made certain that love is the strongest among all the astras, including Vanara Astra, Agni Astra, Jalastra, and Brahmastra," he stated, adding that it is not a pun.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie stills

    SS Rajamouli commended the young director, stating that he has built a world we have only heard about in tales, stories, or literature, the world of Astras, which we have only heard about but have never seen in its splendour. He thanked everyone involved in Brahmastra for including him. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda arrogant? Here's what Maratha Mandir Cinema's owner Manoj Desai has to say RBA

    Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda arrogant? Here's what Maratha Mandir Cinema's owner Manoj Desai has to say

    Romantic Pictures Alert: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan enjoying their Spain vacay RBA

    Romantic Pictures Alert: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan enjoying their Spain vacay

    Anupam Kher on why South cinema is doing better than Bollywood; here's what he said RBA

    Anupam Kher on why South cinema is doing better than Bollywood; here's what he said

    Taamara Krishna performs first gig with father KK's friend Shaan: Says, "I wish Dad could be here with us" RBA

    Taamara Krishna performs first gig with father KK's friend Shaan: Says, "I wish Dad could be here with us"

    Akshay Kumar Cuttputlli OTT rights sold for THIS much drb

    Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli’ OTT rights sold for THIS much

    Recent Stories

    National Pension Scheme: These users cannot use credit cards to make payments - adt

    National Pension Scheme: These users cannot use credit cards to make payments

    football epl manchester united Did Erik ten Hag issue an ultimatum to Cristiano Ronaldo before the Liverpool clash?-ayh

    Did Erik ten Hag issue an ultimatum to Ronaldo before the Liverpool clash?

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress party

    Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress party, says coterie runs AICC

    How a mosque in Kerala is waging a war against drug menace gcw

    How a mosque in Kerala is waging a war against drug menace

    Climate change: This US State all set to ban sale of petrol-powered cars by 2035

    Climate change: This US State all set to ban sale of petrol-powered cars by 2035

    Recent Videos

    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon