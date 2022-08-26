Brahmastra Movie Review: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli said, "Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film is..."

Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli saw Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film. Rajamouli has given us some excellent insight from a director's perspective that will leave you amazed.

Brahmastra is now one of Bollywood's most awaited films. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been in the works for over a decade. Ayan Mukerji and the cast have gone above and beyond to create a realm of visual grandeur.



Brahmastra's music, graphics, actors, mystery, and VFX have been the buzz of the town since the teasers were published. And as the film nears its release date, promotions are taking place around the country. At one such promotional event, RRR director SS Rajamouli discussed his thoughts on the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor film.



Brahmastra review by SS Rajamouli:

Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, and Nagarjuna Akkineni were recently seen promoting Brahmastra in Chennai. During a promotional event, the Baahubali director showered accolades on Ayan Mukerji, saying that building the universe that Ayan has created is difficult.

Rajamouli stated that in Brahmastra, he established power but with limitations, allowing for future parts to highlight the struggle and final triumph of virtue over evil. Rajamouli maintained that it is not an easy job and that Ayan's creation is not a fairy tale. Rajamouli stated that Ayan created the film for a commercial audience.

At the recent event in Chennai, Rajamouli also shared his thoughts about Brahmastra. SS Rajamouli claimed that, of all the astras shown in the film, Ayan Mukerji has proved love to be the most powerful.



"Ayan made certain that love is the strongest among all the astras, including Vanara Astra, Agni Astra, Jalastra, and Brahmastra," he stated, adding that it is not a pun.

