Bollywood Superstars and WWE: Take a look at SRK, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others favourite wrestlers

The Bollywood film industry has been filled with many WWE fans, who admire wrestling legends like John Cena, CM Punk, The Rock, Roman Reigns and many others.



Image Credit: Getty Images



The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestlers have a huge fan following in India, with millions of people watching the event. Everybody, right from hardcore fans to the Bollywood celebrities have been ardently following the WWE and the professional wrestlers over the years. When WWE wrestlers arrived in India for an event in 2022, they were welcomed with great enthusiasm by fans and Bollywood actors, many of whom have openly expressed their admiration for wrestling legends. Many well-known personalities have been ardent fans of the WWE wrestlers. The Bollywood film industry has been filled with many WWE fans, who admire wrestling legends like John Cena, CM Punk, The Rock, Roman Reigns and many others. On that note, let’s take a look at Bollywood actors favourite WWE Wrestlers

Image Credit: Getty Images

1.Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. Known as 'King Khan', the legendary actor has charmed the audience with his charismatic presence on the screen, versatile performances and iconic dialogues, making him one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema. Little did his fans know Shah Rukh Khan is the follower of WWE and is a big fan of legendary wrestler John Cena. Both met for the first time during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception in Mumbai. Even John Cena revealed how the meeting with Shah Rukh Khan transformed his life.



Image Credit: Getty Images

2.Salman Khan and Steve Austin Just like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan is one of the beloved actors with a huge fan following not just in India but also in Pan India. Known for his iconic style and powerful performance on the screen, Salman Khan is an ardent follower of the WWE. He is a big fan of Steve Austin. Steve Austin is not just a legendary wrestler but also a famous actor. One of the most interesting facts about Salman Khan is that back in 2019 that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) gifted a special belt to the actor with his name engraved on it. It was a part of WWE promotion in India.



Image credit: Getty

3. Varun Dhawan and Triple H Varun Dhawan has been an avid follower of the WWE since childhood and continues to follow the event even though he has become one of the most popular Bollywood actors. Dhawan’s favourite WWE wrestler is Triple H and he even got to meet him during the WWE event in India in 2022. The actor got an opportunity to interact with a legendary WWE wrestler when he arrived in India for the first time for the event. Whenever he gets the time off the work, Varun Dhawan would watch WWE matches, keeping his passion and love for the sporting event alive. Varun reportedly expressed his desire to share a screen with a WWE wrestler one day.



Image Credit: Getty Images

4. John Abraham and Drew McIntyre John Abraham is not a Bollywood superstar but also an action hero who would entertain the fans with his fights on the silver screen. Just like other Indian actors, John Abraham ardently follows World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) since childhood and his favourite wrestler Drew McIntyre. Whenever gets free time, Abraham would watch WWE. John Abraham and Drew McIntyre collaborated during the promotional campaign of WWE. John Abraham is a great admirer of Drew McIntyre and his fitness and powerful physique. Just like McIntyre, John dedicates his time to his fitness and loves to hit the gym.



Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Akshay Kumar and Undertaker Akshay Kumar is not only an Indian actor but also a fitness fanatic who often dedicates his time in maintaining good health. On the screen, the Bollywood actor has entertained the fans with his fearless action drama over the last several years. Known for his action-packed stunts, Akshay Kumar has been a long follower of the WWE, with the legendary Undertaker aka Mark William Calaway as his all-time favourite professional wrestler. In 1996, Akshay Kumar performed a wrestling sequence inspired by the Undertaker in the movie ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’. The actor continues to admire Mark William Calaway for his larger-than-life persona.



Image Credit: Getty Images

6. Hrithik Roshan and Roman Reigns Hrithik Roshan is another Bollywood actor who has been following World Wrestling Entertainment for a very long time. He has been avidly following the WWE since childhood and continues to do so whenever he gets free time from his work. Hrithik is a huge fan of Roman Reigns aka Leati Joseph Anoaʻi. Roman Reigns is one of the professional wrestlers, having won multiple championships in WWE, including the Universal Championship and WWE Championship. Just like Hrithik Roshan, Roman Reigns has a charming personality and stylish look.

Latest Videos